The state of Colorado has over 200 breweries, the city of Denver alone has over 70 breweries but when was the last time you tried something different? We get it, you have your favorite brewery, they always have that one special beer on tap calling your name but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t explore. In honor of Colorado Craft Beer week which happens every March we put together a list of can’t miss beer, breweries and beer events that every beer drinker should check off their beer bucket list. It doesn’t matter if you are a certified beer nerd or just sipping your first few craft brews there is something for everyone. You can get started next week when Colorado Craft Beer week is in full swing. The best part of the list? There are so many options located centrally in Denver but you can also use it to create a fun spring, summer or fall road trip throughout the state.

*This list is not ranked by number

1. Try one of a kind collaboration beers at Collaboration Fest

2. Collect all the pint glasses you can during Colorado Pint Day

3. Drink beers straight from the barrel at the Avery Invitational

4. Take a tour at Coors and finish with the original banquet beer

5. Then try the Khores Ballroom Beer from Call to Arms Brewing Company

6. Get lost in a foeder forest at New Belgium’s Lost in the Woods in Fort Collins

7. Spend the morning on the mountain hiking or skiing and finish the day at Outer Range Brewing

8. Believe in Yetis at the original Great Divide Location

9. Check out the country’s only sour beer bar and pair it with delicious charcuterie at Goed Zuur

10. Attend all sessions of GABF

11. Ball out and get tickets to Paired at GABF

12. Sip on Pliny The Younger (and Elder) at Falling Rock Tap House

13. Spend the day drinking sour beer at Casey Brewing and Blending in Glenwood Springs

14. See the original La Folie barrel from New Belgium at Purpose Brewing

15. Go to Little Machine Beer for a Broncos game day beer

16. Drink a Slow Pour Pils at Bierstadt Lagerhaus

17. Visit Greeley for Wiley Roots Brewing and WeldWerks Brewing

18. Pour your own beer at First Draft and the Stanley Beer Hall

19. Fried chicken and beer – enough said at The Post Brewing Company

20. Start off the new year on the slopes and at the Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywine Festival

21. Get down at the Bluegrass Brunch at Station 26

22. Get your metal on at TRVE

23. Try Cask Conditioned Ales at Hogshead Brewery

24. Get up early for a beer release and enjoy Line Life

25. Talk literature at the Fiction Beer Company Book Club

26. Enjoy beer from the best breweries in the country at the WeldWerks Invitational

27. Catch the fall foliage down in Durango and finish up with a beer at Ska Brewing

28. Cool off at Hooplagers – the summer Urban beach party at Wibby Brewing

29. Be adventurous and try a Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout at Wynkoop Brewing

30. On your way back from Estes Park stop at the original Oskar Blues in Lyons

31. Drink an Odell IPA on the Odell patio in Fort Collins

32. Relax on the river with music and beer at the Rapids & Grass Festival

33. Dance and Sing your heart out at the GABF after party – Karaoke at Ratio Beerworks

34. Enjoy Bonzo! the pistachio lavender beer from Black Shirt Brewing while on the patio watching the city go from day to night

35. Experience beer in a box at Primitive Beer

36. Get away from the city without going into the Mountains at Cannonball Creek – order Trump Hands the sessionable IPA.

37. After hiking the Manitou Incline go west and enjoy sour beers and the view of Pike’s Peak from Paradox Beer Company

38. Visit Finn’s Manor during the week of GABF for the best out of state tap takeovers

39. Drink a fresh hop beer during fresh hop season

40. Make a day of it on Broadway with Black Project Beer, Baere Brewing and Banded Oak Brewing

41. Visit Lafayette to drink hazy IPAs at Odd13, Farmhouse Saisons at Cellar West and end with the Peanut Butter Porter from Liquid Mechanics.

42. Support women in the brewing industry by joining or supporting the Pinks Boot Society

43. Before heading through Eisenhower tunnel spend some time on Miner Steer in Idaho Springs with Tommyknocker Brewery and Westbound & Down Brewing

44. Try an Oenobeer at Liberati Osteria and Oenobeers

45. Have a beer at one of the highest breweries in the country – the original Periodic Brewing in Leadville.

46. Travel the world via beer at Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project – our suggestion is to start with the Turkish coffee stout

47. Try Chicha and Pulque at Dos Luces

48. You can start and end your day at Novel Strand Brewing Company the brewery that shares a space with a coffee shop

49. Get a taste of Belgium without the international flight at Bruz Beers

50. Have dessert first with a churro stout at Cerveceria Colorado

51. Visit The Cultural Center – two breweries under one roof in Denver

52. Go organic with Asher Brewing Company

53. Enjoy only Denver breweries (and ridiculous holiday sweaters) at Denver Beer Festivus