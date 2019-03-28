A few short months after hitting the market, Boulder’s Scottish Kings gin has delighted the palates of spirit connoisseurs across the country. This “farm to bottle” gin is the brainchild of founder Randy Miller, a career-journalist from Boulder, Colorado who spent three years developing the clean, botanically-balanced flavor of Scottish Kings. While the spirit comes from a small, family-owned, Boulder-based company, it is actually distilled on a rural farm in the Scottish Highlands using only high-quality botanicals and Scottish waters eminent for their purity. Scottish Kings is produced in a small 100 liter still, utilizing the benefits of a handcrafted process that is still rooted in London dry gin tradition. The result is a smooth flavor profile with delicate herbaceous and floral notes.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Already, Miller appears to be succeeding in his mission “to create the most desirable gin in history while uniting those who value uncompromising quality, exquisite taste, and a gin as unique as its birthplace.” Since its January release, this marvelous newcomer has garnered international attention and received multiple gold medals from tasting competitions including the International Review of Spirits, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Colorado-based gin critic, The Gin is In. Scottish Kings is regarded by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition judging panel as one of the finest products in the world, out of around 3,000 spirit entries. “Just like the sensibilities of the farm-to-table movement in the U.S.A., Scottish Kings is created on a small farm in the remote Scottish Highlands where the air comes off the Arctic Circle and the water is clean and pure,” said Miller.

Scottish Kings is currently sold in Colorado and New York. You may find the gin at establishments across the Front Range.