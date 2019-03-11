The popular Cherry Creek restaurant, Departure, announced its own exit from the neighborhood this morning. Citing the sale of the adjacent Halcyon Hotel, Sage Restaurant Group (the owners of the Portland-based eatery) noted Departure was not included in the deal. As a result, the aviation-themed spot took flight on Sunday, March 10 with its last dinner service.

“We thank the Denver community for their loyal patronage over the past three years,” said Brent Berkowitz, Chief Operating Officer of Sage Restaurant Group. “Departure was a venue for celebrations large and small, where friends were made and lives were changed. Although an end, it is also the beginning of a new chapter – there are many exciting opportunities in the works.”

But there may be hope for fans of the modern pan-Asian spot yet — as the press release said Sage will scout locations for a potential revitalization of the nearly three-year-old restaurant. Considering the popularity and accolades the restaurant garnered (and not to mention it’s helmed by a Top Chef winner), a reboot may not be such a bad idea.

