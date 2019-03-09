The feeling of sleeping through your alarm is never a good one. The initial panic, rushed morning routine and fear of what your boss is going to say doesn’t make for the best start to your day. So how do you go from zero to office hero? Bring in some breakfast for the office. From fresh baked pastries to decadent breakfast sandwiches and burritos, there are plenty of options to choose from in Denver. Don’t blame us if you “accidentally” sleep through your alarm more than once this week.

Rosenberg’s

Where: 725 East 26th Avenue, Denver, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora and 942 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Lowdown: A classic staple for New York style bagels and lox, Rosenberg’s has dominated the Denver bagel scene since 2014. Joshua Pollack and his team make all of their bagels in house along with smoked and cured fish, salads and pastries. A bagel and cream cheese to go costs just $4.25.

Crema

Where: 2862 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Lowdown: While you can’t get espresso to go, you can get breakfast burritos. Any true coffee connoisseur knows the espresso rule is for good reason. They also know that the burritos are delicious and only cost $6 for veggie and $7 with meat. The breakfast burritos are made each morning before the coffee shop opens so you know they will be fresh and quick.

Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters

Where: 5600 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Hours: Monday – Thursday 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Friday 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters has been roasting coffee since 1991 but opened the first Colorado location in 2016. In addition to delicious coffee, they create made-to-order breakfast sandwiches that are fresh and delicious. You won’t want to eat one of these in your car though, just saying.

Illegal Pete’s

Where: 1530 16th St. #101, Denver (more locations online)

Hours: Monday – Wednesday 7 a.m.-midnight, Thursday – Friday 7-2:30 a.m., Saturday 9-2:30 a.m., Sunday 9 a.m-midnight

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s has been serving Mission-style burritos since it opened its first location on The Hill in Boulder in 1995. The big, hearty breakfast burritos are sure to keep you full all morning long and for only $4.99 it might be the best bang for your buck.

Rise & Shine

Where: 5126 W. 29th Ave., Denver and 76 S. Pennsylvania St., Denver

Hours: Sloan’s Lake 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and Penn St 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Seth Rubin opened Rise & Shine in 2010 as an ode to his Southern roots. Both locations serve fresh breakfast biscuits daily and the Sloan’s Lake location is open for evening bites and happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. With all biscuits under $6, it’s a comfort food must.

The Noshery

Where: 4994 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the Berkeley neighborhood, The Noshery has been dishing up delicious baked goods and quick meals since 2014. Since everything is baked fresh each morning, some sought-after items are only available once a week. Pick up a few doughnuts on your way into the office on Fridays but be sure to get there early — they sell out quick!

Moe’s Broadway Bagel

Where: 918 16th Street, Suite F, Denver (more locations online)

Hours: Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Lowdown: With seven Colorado locations Moe’s bakes over 10,000 bagels every single day. At $3.25 for a bagel with cream cheese, Moe’s is a staple for any bagel lover. You can also build your own breakfast sandwich for $8.25 and get a variety of homemade pastries and breads.

Santiago’s

Where: 571 Santa Fe Dr., Denver (more locations online)

Hours: Monday – Saturday 6 a.m-8 p.m.

The Lowdown: For authentic, affordable breakfast burritos look no further than Santiago’s. The Colorado chain has been around since 1991 and has perfected the on-the-go breakfast burrito. For just $2.25 you can get one stuffed with eggs, potatoes, meat and cheese.

Maria Empanada

Where: 1298 South Broadway Ave., Denver (more locations online)

Hours: Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: Two words: breakfast empanadas. If you try these once, you’ll definitely come back for more. For just $3.95 an empanada how can you not? Maria Empanada creates Argentinian delights that will get you hooked. Good thing there are five locations in Denver to hold you over until tomorrow.