One of Denver’s favorite food halls, Zeppelin Station, is giving Denver more reason to love it by adding a couple of new restaurants and offerings to its roster. Today, La Doña (a term of respect and endearment for grandmothers, aunts and other woman elders) announced it will take its place at Zeppelin as the food hall’s first taqueria tenant, serving al pastor tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, burritos and more.

La Doña is carved straight from chef Joey Woodwell’s upbringing in New Mexico, where he says La Donas were a big part of his life. As for the food, the al pastor is authentically made and cut from the traditional “trompo” and garnished with onion, cilantro and pineapple. Together with chef Bill Espiricueta, who also owns and operates Smōk, they found Zeppelin to be an ideal choice to conceive La Doña.

“Zepplin Station gives chefs the platform to launch new concepts without the significant overhead of a stand-alone restaurant startup, and the international theme for the food hall makes La Doña a perfect fit,” said Espiricueta