One of Denver’s favorite food halls, Zeppelin Station, is giving Denver more reason to love it by adding a couple of new restaurants and offerings to its roster. Today, La Doña (a term of respect and endearment for grandmothers, aunts and other woman elders) announced it will take its place at Zeppelin as the food hall’s first taqueria tenant, serving al pastor tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, burritos and more.
La Doña is carved straight from chef Joey Woodwell’s upbringing in New Mexico, where he says La Donas were a big part of his life. As for the food, the al pastor is authentically made and cut from the traditional “trompo” and garnished with onion, cilantro and pineapple. Together with chef Bill Espiricueta, who also owns and operates Smōk, they found Zeppelin to be an ideal choice to conceive La Doña.
“Zepplin Station gives chefs the platform to launch new concepts without the significant overhead of a stand-alone restaurant startup, and the international theme for the food hall makes La Doña a perfect fit,” said Espiricueta
Joining La Doña as another new eatery is the previously announced, Budlong Hot Chicken. It just joined the ranks of the food hall alongside La Doña on March 4, providing Nashville hot chicken from its popular food truck outpost.
In addition to the newly announced restaurants, Zeppelin Station also announced its venture into Denver’s favorite weekend pastime — brunch. A handful of restaurants will participate, with the outlined dishes:
- Dandy Lion: Breakfast Burritos: Eggs, Sausage, Cheese, Tater Tots, Fried Onions, Salt & Pepper
- Vinh Xuong Bakery: Avocado Toast: Fresh Chopped Avocado, Lime, Sea Salt, Hint of Onion and Cilantro
- Au Feu: #1: Biscuit, Fried Egg, Pickled Onions, Chives. (+$2 Fried Egg) #2: Biscuit, Housemade Berry Jam, Brown Sugar Butter (+$2 Mornay Cheese Sauce)
- OK Poke: Two styles of smoothie bowls: 1) seasonal berries, granola/apples, bananas or 2) mixed berries, green tea and honey
- SKAL!: Poached Egg, Soft Roll, Kurobuta Ham, Hollandaise Sauce, Lemon Zest, Fennel Fronds, Shaved Horseradish
La Doña officially opened on March 4. Zeppelin Station is located at 3501 Wazee St. Suite #100., Denver. All photos courtesy of Zeppelin Station.
