LoHi’s Avanti Food & Beverage just signed on a critically acclaimed tenant with Austin staple East Side King. The globally influenced Japanese street food concept headed by Top Chef winner and James Beard Award recipient Paul Qui is set to open in early May in American Grind’s previous space within the collective eatery. Called “the most talented chef in the first 12 seasons of the show,” by head judge Tom Colicchio, to say Qui’s forthcoming Denver outpost is highly anticipated would be an understatement.

“East Side King is inspired by Asian cultures, art and music, which we hope the Denver community will embrace,” stated chef Qui. “We believe Avanti is a great venue to introduce our culinary ideas that are rooted in creative freedom and fun with food.” Fans of the original Austin location will be delighted to know that the forthcoming Avanti location will serve many of the fan favorites such as Poor Qui’s Buns, Beet Home Fries, as well as Thai Chicken Kara-Age. The Avanti menu will also feature an array of meshi — Japanese rice dishes, including Vegi Meshi, Katsu Meshi, and Ebi Ebi Mesh, among others. Likewise, the menu will be under $11 and the concept will offer a daily “Happy Hour Menu” as well as brunch specials on the weekend.

Additionally, American Grind will open a brick and mortar location in Wash Park(431 East Bayaud Avenue) later this spring.