Dig Into October – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

let us know in the comments what Denver food events you'd like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Team Up With The Block Distilling Co. For a Signature Bourbon

The Lowdown: Denver-based Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have partnered with The Block Distilling Company to create a signature bourbon. A portion of the profits from bourbon will benefit The Marigold Project.

The Western Slope Brings The Heat

The Lowdown: Colorado’s Western Slope is bringing the heat to the culinary world. The Western Slope has transformed into a food lover’s paradise.

Newly Opened

First Haitian Food Truck in Denver Makes Its Debut

The Lowdown: Denver’s Haitian food truck – Taste of Haiti – makes its appearance this October. The food truck offers traditional Haitian fare with a twist.

The Crack Shack Opens in Grange Hall

The Lowdown: The Crack Shack has opened within Grange Hall. The shop serves up chicken sandwiches, Grange fries and more.

Onefold Launched Its Second Location in LoDo

The Lowdown: Onefold has launched its second location in LoDo. The brunch stop offers tastes of congee, breakfast burritos and fried rice.

Plates By The Pound Opened a Brick and Mortar Location

The Lowdown: Plates By The Pound BBQ has opened a brick and mortar location in Aurora. The BBQ joint, owned by Aaron Gonerway, dishes up Texas-style bites.

Lunchboxx Brings Clean and Fast Cuisine to Denver Central Market

The Lowdown: Lunchboxx – a deli-style restaurant – has opened in Denver Central Market. The stall offers fast and nourishing dishes for a one-stop shop.

Denver-Based Blogger Brings Sweet Treats to Denver

The Lowdown: Jennifer Mackenchery, a Denver-based blogger, brings sweet treats to Denver. Mackenchery bakes up sugary cookies, cupcakes and more.

Ninja Ramen Mobile Rolls Up for Authentic Japanese Fare

The Lowdown: Ninja Ramen Mobile has rolled up in Denver to offer authentic Japanese fare. Chef Hiro Takeda has created a menu with tastes of ramen, curry rice and Spam musubi.

Blazing Bird Spices Up Arvada With a Nashville Hot Inspired Menu

The Lowdown: The Blazing Bird – a restaurant inspired by Nashville Hot Chicken – spices up Arvada. The stop offers six tiers of spice level and a take on the original Nashville Hot taste.

Dio Mio Launched Redeemer Pizza

The Lowdown: Dio Mio has opened Redeemer Pizza in RiNo. The restaurant was first teased with a series of pop-ups for a chance to taste the hot slices.

Six Capital Brewing Opened in Aurora

The Lowdown: Six Capital Brewing has opened in Aurora to serve up barbecue, inclusivity and of course beer. The men sling out devils on horseback, smoked wings and Korean-inspired tacos.

Excuses to Celebrate

October 4: National Taco Day

The Lowdown: Add some spice to your life with National Taco Day on October 4. The best day to grab a taco, or two.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great taco spot check out Federales, Carrera’s Tacos and this list of birria tacos.

October 6: National Noodle Day

The Lowdown: Slurp up some savory noodles on October 6 during National Noodle Day. We all need a good noodle now and then.

Don’t Miss: For some tasty noods, stop in at Lucky Noodles, Ninja Ramen and Riceboxx.

October 14: National Dessert Day

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth during National Dessert Day on October 14. You know you want a sweet treat.

Don’t Miss: If you need some sweet bites check out Parfait Co., Melted, El Secreto and Jennifer Mackenchery.

October 25: National Greasy Food Day

The Lowdown: Dive into some greasy digs on October 25 during National Greasy Food Day. We all deserve a cheat day.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great greasy bite check out Twansburger, Slater’s 50/50 and The Mighty Colorado Burger.

October 27: National Potato Day

The Lowdown: Nosh on some tasty taters on October 27 during National Potato Day. Potatoes are beautiful in all forms.

Don’t Miss: For some great takes on the potato, explore Latke Love and Berkeley Donuts.

October 28: National Chocolate Day

The Lowdown: Tantalize your taste buds during National Chocolate Day on October 28. We all need a good piece of chocolate every once and a while.

Don’t Miss: For some killer chocolates take a look at Chocolate Lab Denver and this list of chocolate shops.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Pizzeria Locale Guest Chef Series

When: October 1 – 31

Where: All Pizzeria Locale locations

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale teams up with James Beard-nominated Kelly Whitaker for a Pizzeria Locale Guest Chef Series. You can pick up a collaboration pizza by ordering online or on the Pizzeria Locale app while raising funds for Zero Foodprint.

A Taste for Life

When: October 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

The Lowdown: Project Angel Heart hosts its annual A Taste for Life. The virtual event celebrates Project Angel Heart’s birthday and raises funds to help deliver fresh and healthy food to Coloradans who face life-threatening illnesses. Tickets can be purchased here for $50 to $1,500.