Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Partner With The Block Distilling Co. On Signature Bourbon

You can finally say you’ve made it to the big leagues when you have alcohol named after you. Not that Nathaniel Rateliff was lacking on big-league cred, having performed on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show, toured through festivals all over the world and a staple at Red Rocks among other things, but now, the Denver-made singer/songwriter can add a signature bourbon to his resume. Partnering with The Block Distilling Company, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced their inaugural spirit, The Night Sweats Straight Bourbon.

Arriving this Saturday, September 18, The Night Sweats Straight Bourbon is far more than a fan must-have. While the forthcoming spirit is a quintessential Night Sweats collectible, the limited edition bourbon benefits the band’s own longtime foundation, The Marigold Project, with a portion of the sales going to the organization. For those out of the loop, The Marigold Project works to support the local community by addressing the issues of economic, racial and social justice. The funds raised from The Night Sweats Bourbon will go towards yet to be determined partners, as needed.

With origins paralleled to Rateliff’s roots in Missouri, Block Distilling Co.’s own Missouri background brings family farmed grains — blue corn, millet and malted barley — for a bourbon with a sweet and peppery finish. Aged for 36 months in air seasoned American white oak barrels, The Night Sweats Straight Bourbon adds a complex vanilla flavor that dips into dark honey and caramel, as good for casual sipping as it is mixing.

Pre-sale for the Night Sweats Straight Bourbon begins this Saturday, September 18 at 11 a.m. With only 1000 bottles available, only 700 will be released during the pre-sale. All the remaining bottles will be available for sale and on October 30, 2021. The Night Sweats Bourbon sells for $82 each with $10 from each sale going toward the Marigold Project. With how popular the Night Sweats are, this limited liquor will undoubtedly fly off the shelves but assuredly into a great cause.

For more information on The Night Sweats Straight Bourbon, the partnership and pre-sale information click here.