This Vintage Airstream Serves Mighty Burgers and Handmade Fries in Arvada

Seven miles northwest of Denver is a burger spot that serves fresh ground Angus beef and handmade French fries out of a ‘70s vintage silver airstream. This silver bullet on wheels was once used to travel around the country but after decades of cross-country road trips— it was parked, stripped and converted to Arvada’s go-to burger spot. Now The Mighty Colorado Burger is permanently located at the Denver Beer Company in Oldetown Arvada.

Similar to a food truck but with more history, The Mighty Colorado Burger greets its visitors the minute they step into the brewery. A warm glow from overhead lighting radiates off the airstream—catching the eyes of hungry patrons and vintage airstream enthusiasts.

Having only been open for two years, this patty slinging airstream has become a destination for its community because of the farm to table ingredients and unlimited possibilities for burger combinations. This unpretentious menu is more of a suggestion rather than a guideline. With only five signature hamburger options, the managers encourage new and reoccurring eaters to create their own.

First you start with an Aspen Ridge natural beef patty for $8.50 with the option to substitute for a crispy chicken patty ($1) or organic veggie patty ($2). This base comes with crunchy lettuce, fresh red onion, juicy tomatoes and American cheese at no additional cost. After the basics are aligned, it’s the upgrades that empower Colorado’s burger connoisseurs to create something from depths of their wildest imagination.

With about 18 different toppings from roasted chilies and peppered bacon to pepper relish and sour cream, this vintage airstream is bursting at the seams with delicious toppings.

The menu also offers eight different dipping sauces that pair perfectly with each fried side from beer-battered cheese curds ($6) and golden tater tots ($5) to salt and pepper fries ($4) and truffle fries ($5).

That doesn’t mean those homemade sauces also can’t be slathered on a burger bun. The lemon garlic aioli is effortlessly tart from the citrus and savory from the fresh garlic whereas the chipotle mayo is the most decadent a mayo can get with a subtle smokiness from the spicy chipotle. The spicy ranch nails that fiery yet cool mixture that comes from hastily dunking spicy hot wings into a cup of ranch.

Each side of hand cut shoestring fries, tots or cheese curds can also come loaded with melted cheddar cheese, chopped scallions and diced bacon for an extra $2. With the endless number of combinations, nothing is off the table.

Managers Jesse Knight and Clayton Diamond have seen some pretty rare and off the wall combinations. Each customer can do anything they want with their order and that’s the beauty of Mighty Colorado Burger. Some of the more outlandish orders have been a simple burger on top a pile of French fries with a fried egg garnish kind of like a haystack or a monstrous three patty burger with extra bacon, extra cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, pepper relish, a heavy helping of Sweet Baby Ray BBQ sauce and a fried egg.

For the burger eaters who aren’t interested in customizing and just want to satisfy a burger craving— the signature menu items are just as showstopping as those matchless customizations.

The Mushroom Mighty ($11.50) is a fungi lover’s dream — made with the same natural beef patty and topped with sautéed mushrooms, fresh arugula, crispy onions, melted swiss cheese and the housemade truffle mayo.

The Bacon Mighty ($12.50) has the same patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, crispy bacon, creamy avocado and sharp cheddar cheese. A fresh rendition of America’s classic bacon cheeseburger.

Lastly, the Three Chili Mighty ($12.50) is the signature fresh patty topped with chipotle mayo, roasted green chilies, homemade pickled jalapeños, creamy avocado, scallions and soft cream cheese. Eating this burger is like biting into a creamy jalapeño popper.

The Mighty Colorado Burger wants to remain more of a simple burger joint even though the concept of juicy patties sizzling on a flat top inside a vintage airstream is anything but simple.

This classic American fare isn’t just thrown together and pushed through a window, these wisely crafted hamburgers can compete with some of Denver’s finest burger joints. Knight and Diamond both classify this fully equipped kitchen inside an airstream as a fast-fine joint. Fast food with fine ingredients that give these burgers a weightless feeling unlike other processed fast-food restaurants.

Although the only location sits in Olde Town Arvada, there are hopes of growing and expanding into Denver— but that only comes with time. The quality of food rather than the quantity of locations is more important to the team at Mighty Colorado Burger and its sister company, Lucky Pie.

Next time you have a burger craving, head to Arvada for a customizable mighty burger and the chance to admire a ’70s travel leisure vehicle that has traveled through time.

The Mighty Burger is located at 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada inside the Denver Beer Company at Olde Town Arvada. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

All Photography By Brandon Johnson