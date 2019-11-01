Dig Into November – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

A Food Hall is Coming to Colorado and I-25

The Lowdown: A new food hall on Colorado Boulevard and I-25 is set to open in Spring 2020. Junction Food & Drink will be home to 10 food stalls as well as a coffee shop and bar.

Tavern Downtown and Cowboy Lounge have Closed

The Lowdown: The Tavern Downtown and Cowboy Lounge have both closed. Tavern Hospitality Group who owned the two businesses has not given updates or reasoning behind the closures.

Denver Bicycle Cafe is Closing

The Lowdown: Denver Bicycle Cafe is officially closing on November 1. The popular cafe will hold a discounted sale on bicycles and accessories on the closing day.

Mister Tuna is Closing

The Lowdown: Mister Tuna will close on November 2 to make way for a new event space dubbed the COMMISSARY. The new space will offer cooking classes, private event listings and more.

Gotham Greens Opening a Flagship Greenhouse at Stanley Marketplace

The Lowdown: Gotham Greens is set to open a Flagship Greenhouse at Stanley Marketplace. The greenhouse plans to open in early 2020.

A Socially Conscious Cafe to Takeover Black Black Coffee

The Lowdown: Lost City – a new socially conscious cafe – is set to take over Black Black Coffee. The coffee, kitchen and craft cocktail eatery will have its grand opening in April 2020 but is currently open with a focus on coffee, breakfast and lunch.

A Dumpling Pop-Up to Appear at Old Major

The Lowdown: A Yuan Wonton pop-up is coming to Old Major on November 7. The pop-up will serve up soup dumplings, bacon and egg ramen and more.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem at Stanley Marketplace Closed

The Lowdown: On October 27 The Infinite Monkey Theorem closed its Stanley Marketplace location. The winery plans to focus on its RiNo taproom for further ventures. The space will soon become a vintage-inspired arcade.

Newly Opened

Postino Opened a Second Location on Broadway

The Lowdown: Postino has opened a second location on Broadway. The new location was designed by Melissa Friday’s Xan Creative with vintage vibes.

Meta Asian Kitchen Opens in Avanti

The Lowdown: Meta Asian Kitchen has opened at Avanti. The Cantonese street food concept dishes out bites of Bao buns, chicken dumplings and a special Mama Wan’s fried rice.

Mac & Cheezary Opened in Wheat Ridge

The Lowdown: The Mac & Cheezary – a restaurant that only makes mac & cheese – opened in Wheat Ridge. The cheese packed stop is the brainchild of owners Cezary Grosfeld, Ainur Sadygulova and Jamie Boone.

Rosetta Hall Brings a Refined and Focused Food Hall to Boulder

The Lowdown: Rosetta Hall has opened in Boulder as a blooming food hall. The hall holds concepts including Ginger Pig, Folsom Foods and La Tigella.

Chen’s Kitchen Brings Taiwanese Street Food to Littleton

The Lowdown: Chen’s Kitchen has opened in Littleton serving up bento boxes, fried chicken, Bao buns and more.

New Taqueria Opened in Denver

The Lowdown: Cilantro opened in Denver to bring flavorful and traditional Mexican tacos. The taqueria created by owners and brothers Refugio and Fidel Robles serves up hot bites with or without the bright herb.

New Pizzeria in Denver Employs Individuals with Disabilities

The Lowdown: Pizzability opened in Denver, employing individuals with disabilities. Owner Tiffany Fixter opened the pizzeria after the success of its sister company, Brewability.

Excuses to Celebrate

November 1: Dia de los Muertos

The Lowdown: Celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday on November 1 during Dia de los Muertos. You grab a taco to complement your sugar skull painting.

Don’t Miss: If you need some savory bites, check out Cilantro, Lola Coastal Mexican and Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant.

November 5: National Doughnut Day

The Lowdown: Embrace your indulgences during National Doughnut Day on November 5. You know you love yourself a sweet pastry.

Don’t Miss: For some great sweet bites stop in at Voodoo Doughnuts, Habit Doughnut Dispensary or Glazed & Confuzed.

November 8: National Cappucino Day

The Lowdown: Grab a cup of jo to sip on during National Cappucino Day on November 8. We all need some caffeine in the morning.

Don’t Miss: For a new place to grab your morning cup, check out this list of 30 Coffee Roasters In and Around Denver.

November 26: National Cake Day

The Lowdown: Satisfy your cravings on November 26 during National Cake Day. The perfect excuse to grab a slice.

Don’t Miss: If you want to try your hand at making a cake, explore My Make Studio or if you want to grab an amazing make – check out Das Meyer Fine Pastry Chalet.

November 28: Thanksgiving Day

The Lowdown: Get ready to dive into a food coma during Thanksgiving Day on November 28. Who doesn’t stuff their plates to the brim?

Don’t Miss: If you aren’t into turkey check out this list of Vegan and Vegetarian stops for the holiday.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Dine Out (or In) to End Childhood Hunger

When: November 21, 12:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking Matters Colorado, 1824 Lincoln St., Denver

The Lowdown: Cooking Matters Colorado hosts a Dine Out (or In) to End Childhood Hunger event. You can dine from more than 10 restaurants and help support local programs. For more information check here.

Impact – Thanksgiving

When: November 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Impact, 2526 Welton St., Denver

The Lowdown: Help feed those in need with Impact – Thanksgiving. You can volunteer on Thanksgiving Day to give back to the community and serve during a special dinner. Register for $25 here.