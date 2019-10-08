A Food Hall is Coming to Colorado and I-25

If you thought the food hall trend was slowing down, think again. Colorado Center, home to Dave and Buster’s and a Regal IMAX movie theater off I-25 and Colorado Boulevard will soon get its own food hall in spring 2020. The culinary destination, dubbed Junction Food & Drink will be a 12,000-square-foot food hall with creations from both locally and nationally renowned chefs. Guests will have the option of 10 unique food stalls as well as a coffee shop and the 40-foot Junction Bar under the Junction Food & Drink roof.

Two food stalls have been confirmed thus far, Shawarma Shack and Grind & Grill Burgers. The former, led by Chef Yaser Khalaf pays homage to his Mediterranean heritage with slow-cooked meats, but also offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free guests an assortment of options.

“Food halls are revolutionary,” Khalaf said speaking on the newest food hall addition. “Eating habits are changing and consumers are more attracted to grab-and-go and fast-casual options, but they don’t want to give up quality. That’s where the food hall comes in. It allows people to enjoy fast-casual options crafted by great chefs using fresh, quality ingredients. Plus, there’s consistent foot traffic and great exposure for operators. There’s nothing like Junction in the area and it’s in the perfect location. It’ll be the ultimate food-centric destination for everyone looking for world-class meals crafted by some of the best chefs in the business. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

This won’t be the only major food project to land on Colorado Boulevard in 2020. Located at 9th and Colorado, a massive mixed-use development will bring six restaurants (although not in food hall format) and a movie theater just south of Colfax.

No exact opening date has been announced, but when one is, this article will be updated accordingly.