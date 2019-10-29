A Socially Conscious Cafe is Taking Over Black Black Coffee in RiNo

Out with Black Black and in with Lost City. Taking over the space occupied by Black Black Coffee, Lost City, a coffee, kitchen and craft cocktail eatery helmed by Denver entrepreneur Michael Graham and head chef Josh Ford will arrive in the Taxi development in RiNo. The industrial community oasis will serve craft coffee and an internationally-inspired menu while building a social impact mission aligned with Comal, the heritage food incubator located next door. Later down the line in the spring, Lost City will build out a craft cocktail bar, expand its menu, host French and Spanish language classes, independent live music and a wide array of nonprofit and community endeavors.

“I was blown away when I discovered Comal, and knew right away that Taxi was the perfect location for our concept,” said Graham. “We are working to align our mission with Comal’s by standing up a mentoring network for women entrepreneurs, launching a summer music benefit series, and hiring and sourcing from immigrant and refugee communities.”

The coffee program, run in partnership with Method Roasters, will continue the caffeinated legacy Black Black set in the area while also expanding their drink offerings.

“Lost City is an opportunity for all of us to share our culture and history through food. Regardless of our backgrounds or beliefs, we all come together over a meal. The team is excited to incorporate the flavors and traditions that our diverse community here at Taxi grew up with. Our breakfast, lunch, charcuterie and meze menus will pull from a multitude of cultures, from Colombia to Syria,” explained Josh Ford.

Lost City (3459 Ringsby Ct, Denver) is now open to serve coffee, breakfast and lunch over the winter from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, while the team builds out the interior, bar and patio. A grand opening is planned for April.