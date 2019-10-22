A Restaurant That Only Makes Mac and Cheese is Now Open in Wheat Ridge

If you’ve ever been to The Pierogi Factory in Wheat Ridge, you’ll notice the traditional Polish dumpling spot has moved. The ’70s era Taco Bell that once housed pierogies now serves homemade comfort food.

The same owners responsible for authentic Polish food in North Denver are the masterminds behind Mac & Cheezary. While the new pierogies spot is only a block away, owners Cezary Grosfeld, Ainur Sadygulova and Jamie Boone couldn’t part with their former location, so they invented a brand-new restaurant focusing on gourmet macaroni dishes.

On October 1, Mac & Cheezary was welcomed with an abundance of support from both Pierogi Factory regulars and mac and cheese lovers. It’s a fast-casual style restaurant that serves signature baked macaroni bowls in less than 10 minutes. They utilize a conveyor oven to complete each made-to-order bowl. The pre-cooked ingredients from pulled pork to pepper jack cheese get packed into a foil container and takes a ride on the heated conveyor belt—melting each special concoction for a gooey and crunchy homemade mac and cheese.

The menu features nine signature mac and cheese flavors including a remake of the orange cheddar macaroni you ate as a kid— the Classic mac and cheese ($8.49).

Among the different options, there are several barbecue selections featuring pulled pork as well as a Polish Cajun choice with kielbasa and cajun spices. However, the three most ordered items are the Mac Pizza ($9.99) a cheesy macaroni and cheese with melted mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, marinara sauce and crispy pepperoni slices; the Buffalo Chicken ($9.99) with grilled chicken, chopped celery, fresh mozzarella and cheddar cheese mix, Frank’s Original Buffalo Sauce and homemade ranch dressing and the Colorado Favorite ($9.99) made with slow-roasted pulled pork, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese all smothered in savory green chile.

The idea of opening a mac and cheese dedicated restaurant was dreamt up by all three owners. While spending close to six years educating their customers on pierogies — mac and cheese seemed like the perfect universal food that doesn’t need any explanation.

The menu is not only crafted with gourmet dishes but also a dairy-free option was assembled for vegan mac and cheese lovers. The Mac Vegan ($9.49) is a cashew-based cheese with fresh broccoli, roasted red bell pepper, sautéed mushrooms and chopped red onion. According to Sadygulova, a lot of vegans and dairy-free eaters have been very happy with the consistency and creaminess of the cashew-based cheese.

Not even halfway through its first month, the owners are already looking towards seasonal mac and cheese flavors and chef’s specials. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Sadygulova hopes to come up with a special savor possibly involving brisket. The blank canvas that is a cheese and noodle base is perfect for a plethora of creative meat and vegetable combinations.

The first snowfall of the season has already laid a thick veil over the streets — welcoming stew and casserole season. If you’re a mac and cheese lover, Mac and Cheezary is the place to be. And if you have yet to dig into the wonderful world of cheesy noodles, make this new eatery your first stop.

Mac & Cheezary is located at 3895 Wadsworth Blvd., Wheat Ridge. It is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new Pierogi Factory is located just one block south at 3795 Wadsworth Blvd., Wheat Ridge. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All Photography by Amanda Piela