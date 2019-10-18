The Infinite Monkey Theorem at Stanley Market Place is Closing

The third Colorado location of the popular winery has announced that it will close this October. The Infinite Monkey Theorem at Stanley Marketplace opened in March 2017 giving Aurora a taste of chilly wine slushies, unique sips and more.

The Stanley Marketplace taproom joined the list as the fourth Infinite Monkey location nationally including one in RiNo, Fort Collins and a location in Austin, Texas.

As the urban winery closes its Aurora location, it will focus more on supporting its main taproom location in RiNo to hone in on its winemaking processes and continuing to push the boundaries in the industry. The Stanley Marketplace location will officially close on October 27.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem Stanley Marketplace Taproom is located at 2501 Dallas St., Aurora in the upstairs of Stanley Marketplace. The Infinite Monkey Theorem RiNo Taproom is located at 3200 Larimer St., Denver