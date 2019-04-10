You likely won’t find Das Meyer Fine Pastry Chalet unless you are told where to go or a regular takes you there. Joshua Meyer — son of owners Dennis and Elaine Meyer — described the quaint bakery by saying, “you don’t know you’re here until you’re here.” The shop is tucked away next to Morningside Manor — a venue that is also owned and operated by the Meyer family — and can easily be missed if you aren’t specifically looking for it. This location isn’t the original location though. Dennis Meyer opened the pastry shop in Wheat Ridge 1982 and moved to Arvada several years later once they outgrew the space — but it has always remained a family-run operation.

“We were all raised here and now we’re raising the next generation here, my nieces,” Joshua explained. Dennis, Elaine and each of their children still work in the bakery today. Zachary and his wife Allie decorate the wedding cakes while Joshua and Dennis work in the back to make sure every pastry, cookie and cake is baked to perfection and sisters Hillary and Rachel keep the front-of-house running smoothly with Elaine.

Das Meyer started out as a German bakery but has evolved over time to create what its customers want.“We don’t want to be pigeon-holed into any one variety,” Joshua said. The creations range from seasonal cookies to Danishes, cinnamon rolls, Greek Baklava, fruit breads, strudels and “little savories” on Saturdays. Every day there is something new in the cases and everything is made from scratch in-house.

It’s no wonder Das Meyer won six Denver A-List awards for Best Wedding Cake and Best Cake over the last eight years. Speaking of wedding cakes — brides-to-be can come into the shop every Saturday starting at 10 a.m. for cake tastings. There are four basic cake flavors — white, yellow, chocolate and marble — with over 21 different fillings, custards and fruits as well as 38 signature flavors which come with their own filling. Zachary makes cakes for every occasion and can personalize the written message and design accordingly. He has made some elaborate cakes for The Rockies, Zac Brown Band, Nathaniel Rateliff and many other celebrity guests who frequent Colorado.

Celebrity cakes aside, the reason Das Meyer has had so much success is because the Meyer family is truly passionate about what they do. From the moment you walk through the door you can tell that each one of the family members puts their heart and soul into every treat that they serve.

Das Meyer Fine Pastry Chalet is located at 13251 W. 64th Ave., Arvada. Open Tuesday – Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.and Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

All Photography by Karson Hallaway.