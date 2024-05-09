Couture Fashion Remains at Denver Fashion Week’s Spring Society Show

Fashion admirers are excited to see what the next Denver Fashion Week Society (DFW) show will bring. Hosted at the Brighton a Non Plus Ultra Venue on May 18, this year’s society line-up pushes the boundaries of fashion and society, creating complex pieces of art on the runway.

From recognized names to rising talent, this season’s Society show runway is sure to get the creative part of our brains working, and amazed.

The designers featured in this season’s society show are: Mona Lucero, Dani K, Lilian Lara, Santiago, Tyne Hall, Kit’s, Jenn Burback, Kyra Coates, and Anton LaRosa. Together, these designers promise a fashion display that is both eclectic and fascinating.

Photo courtesy of Mona Lucero Official.

Renowned in Denver for her eclectic and vibrant designs, Mona Lucero is expected to bring her signature style to the DFW Spring Society show.

“I create designs that can be worn for a variety of occasions — work, an evening out, etc. and many of my designs can be worn in all four seasons,” Lucero said. “Also, it’s equally important to me to create wearable art pieces that incorporate painting, drawing, collage, found objects, embroidery and applique.”

Lucero’s designs aim to create a self-reflection among the audience.

"Beyond influencing social change, I believe it's important that art and fashion reflect what's happening in society, to comment on it and to help us understand what's happening around us, and ultimately to inspire," she said.

With her playful use of textures, colors, and patterns, Mona Lucero’s collection is sure to be a visual delight, blending whimsy with sophistication in her artistic creations.

“This season I’m thinking of personal strength,” Lucero said. “I believe it’s important for each of us to look inside to understand ourselves, and with that self-reflection we can become better people.”

Photo courtesy of Dani K.

With a focus on femininity and elegance, Dani K’s collection is highly anticipated. Her designs are characterized by soft, flowing fabrics and delicate embellishments, creating a sense of ethereal beauty.

Inspired by the snowy Colorado environment, with ski suits, fur jackets, and neutral colors, expect to see a showcase of grace and sophistication with a twist in designer Dani Kaiser’s collection.

Photo courtesy of Lilian Lara.

Combining modernity with tradition, Lilian Lara’s designs are expected to make a bold statement on the runway.

Her collection is known for sharp geometric shapes, intricate beadwork and gorgeous colors, offering a contemporary take on Latino, cultural heritage. Lilian Lara’s use of vibrant colors and elegant dress designs are sure to capture the audience’s attention.

Photo by Angelo

Having previously shown his work last season, this time, Santiago Sirwa‘s collection is poised to evoke a nostalgic charm, drawing inspiration from vintage puffy dress designs of the 1950s and 1960s. Expect to see puffy feminine cuts that celebrate the classic silhouettes of that era, reimagined with a modern twist.

His use of colors, textures, and designs inspired by this iconic period promises to transport the audience to a time of elegance and glamour while showcasing his talent for blending the past with the present in a way that is both timeless and contemporary.

Photo courtesy of Tyne Hall.

Known for their use of dark tones and lacey textures, Tyne Hall‘s collection is anticipated to be a highlight of the show.

“This collection is called Coven,” Hall said. “It’s inspired by the cheeky name I gave to my group of models,” Hall said, “I’ve been reading a lot about witch trials and the various ways sexism and our depictions of women influenced the accusations of witchcraft. The collection is meant to be a celebration of women.”

Her designs feature rich, luxurious fabrics that create a sense of drama and intrigue. Hall’s use of unexpected combinations and daring silhouettes is expected to set her collection apart.

“Typically, I try to mix wearable looks with more impractical designs,” she said. “I take more liberties with show pieces and then try to translate my concept into more wearable pieces that I can also integrate into the runway presentation.”

Photo courtesy of Kit’s.

Kit’s is set to bring a burst of creativity to the runway, by showcasing their talent for curating unique looks from thrifted pieces.

“Kit’s combats the trend of the disposable, fast-fashion trends and embraces the environmentally conscious alternative of consignment; breathing new life into pieces with enduring quality,” Boutique owner, Kit Demko said.

Demko’s approach not only promotes sustainability by giving new life to pre-loved garments but also celebrates individuality by creating one-of-a-kind designs. Expect to see a playful and eclectic mix of styles, colors, and textures, as Kit’s proves that fashion doesn’t have to be wasteful to be fabulous.

Photo courtesy of Jenn Burback.

Last season, designer Jenn Burback created a unique, country-themed collection — this season promises to be a different style and theme altogether. Her upcoming collection is a testament to her commitment to mental health.

“This collection is no different,” Burback said. “I have once again focused on the importance of mental health, but with the idea of a love letter to yourself…to embody who you are, self-love and that it’s alright to be in your own lane.”

With a focus on color, fabrics, and style lines, Burback plays with these elements to create a collection that is both visually striking and deeply meaningful.

“I think fashion plays a major role in influencing social change,” she said. “From something as simple as a graphic tee to the bigger statement pieces we see on red carpets. Fashion is such a unique art form in its own right and we all have our own way of styling and wearing.”

Photo courtesy of Kyra Coates.

Kyra Coates plans to combine self expression with the power of fashion. Bright neon colors and simple yet striking casual clothing designs characterize her creations.

“Practical fashion is one of the key values I design around,” Coates said. “I absolutely refuse to design anything that isn’t comfortable to wear — I think this is very reflective of Colorado culture in general. We are a culture that loves to move and be active, and impractical, restrictive clothing just doesn’t have any place in that lifestyle.”

As an artist, she channels her work into each garment.

“Good art within itself exists above trends and is purely about expression. Quality art pushes boundaries, challenges assumptions, and gives you a new perspective,” she said. “No one tells you a painting is beautiful or provocative. You feel it in your bones when you see it… Everyone deserves to be a walking work of art and tell their own story.”

With this ethos, Kyra Coates’ collection is sure to be a vibrant and empowering expression of individuality and creativity.

Photo courtesy of Anton LaRosa.

With a fusion of high fashion and streetwear, designer Andrew Kolczynski is expected to make a bold and dynamic statement.

His designs feature urban-inspired silhouettes, edgy embellishments and a fearless attitude, creating a sense of rebellion and youthfulness. Kolczynski’s collection is anticipated to offer a fresh and innovative take on modern fashion.

Using color blocking, with either black, white, and sometimes red, and sharp shapes, Kolczynski’s designs are one-of-a-kind couture garments, set to debut at the DFW’s spring Society show.

With a big focus on sustainability, individuality, creativity and femininity, this year’s DFW Society show is set to be a celebration of fashion in all its forms.

