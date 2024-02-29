Just Announced — Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 Lineup and Tickets

One of America’s fastest growing fashion platforms, Denver Fashion Week, is back again for another Spring show on May 11-19. The event celebrates local, national and international fashion while elevating the economic development of the Denver community.

This spring, DFW will provide a platform for emerging designers through week long long shows at The Brighton, a Non Plus Ultra venue. At the heart of RiNo’s Art District, the 37,000 square foot space allows for a unique fashion show experience.

As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

Check out the DFW Spring ’24 designer lineup below and secure your runway seats here.

Day One: Sustainable

Where: The Brighton: 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, CO 80216

When: Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $31.50-$144, purchase here

The Lowdown: Get ready for a mind-blowing sustainable show, where style meets eco-consciousness showcasing the latest trends in a planet-friendly way. See the following designers take the runway: Garms 1 of 1, Christos Furs and Leathers, Flash + Rose, MOONBELLI, The Denver Ginger, HYACINTH, Earthly Threads, Factory Fashion, Valerian Projectsand Canyon Couture.

Day Two: All Inclusive — Guided By Humanity

Where: The Brighton: 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, CO 80216

When: Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $31.50-$120, purchase here

The Lowdown: Guided by Humanity is back for another DFW season to present a radically inclusive fashion show. The non profit organization will showcase designs from Quana Madison, No Limbits, DEFY Undergarments and EveryBODY Accessible Apparel.

Day Three: Model Workshop

Where: The Brighton: 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, CO 80216

When: Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m.

Tickets: TBD

The Lowdown: Learn how to walk the runway from Model Coordinator and Runway Producer Nikki Strickler. She’ll be teaching a two hour model workshop focused on the ins and outs of the modeling industry like how to prepare for audtions (including Denver Fashion Week), backstage etiquette and more.

Day Four: Streetwear & Sneakers

Where: The Brighton: 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, CO 80216

When:Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $31.50-$135, purchase here

The Lowdown: Wear your favorite sneakers and connect with like minded streetwear enthusiasts while watching some of the best streetwear brands like Sliv Life, Stoked LA, Guiney Design Custom Sneakers, My Generation, Infatue, NTGTLY, D0gha1r, GÖRE, Douleur and Emerging Designer Challenge winner, MOSS D.

Day Five: The Black Sea

Where: The Brighton: 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, CO 80216

When: Wednesday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $31.50-$135, purchase here

The Lowdown: Brought to you by fashion house Geo in Style, The Black Sea is set to showcase international designers from Georgia, promising a mesmerizing European fashion experience. See high end designers like Megi Gabunia, Salle de Mode, SMAKI, Savaneli, SCORPIONS, SOPHIÉ and LASHA JOKHADZE.

Day Six: Bridal

Where: The Brighton: 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, CO 80216

When: Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $31.50-$135, purchase here

The Lowdown: Featuring stunning bridal fashion from tuxedos to gowns to reception dresses — this show promises to be a classy evening perfect for any wedding inspo. Watch the following designers grace down the runway: Tamara Nasr, SKYEAIRE, Moškem Menswear, Runaway Bridal, Rachel Marie Hurst, D’Lola Couture, Tara Hari and Bête Noire.

Day One: Sustainable

Where: The Brighton: 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, CO 80216

When: Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $31.50-$144, purchase here

The Lowdown: For those that love couture, Society is the night for you. From glamorous gowns to one of a kind looks, experience this high end fashion night that will feature designers Tyne Hall, Santiago, Kit’s Boutique, Mona Lucero, Lilian Lara, Jenn Burback, Kyra Coates, Dani K, Anton LaRosa and Arizona-based brand Sueño LB.

Day Eight: Kids & Teens

Where: The Brighton: 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, CO 80216

When: Sunday, May 19 at 11 a.m.

Tickets: $31.50-$144, purchase here

The Lowdown: Easily one of the cutest Denver Fashion Week shows, the kids and teens show will showcase some of the best up and coming kids brands. See the following designers take the runway: Dragonwing, Peach and Penny, Factory Fashion, Stoked LA and Anton La Rosa.

Day Eight: Hair Show Featuring 303 Hair Awards + DFW Awards

Where: The Brighton: 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, CO 80216

When: Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m.

Tickets: $31.50-$144

The Lowdown: The 303 Hair Awards is a celebration of beauty artists in Colorado while the DFW Awards highlight some of the best models, designers and fashion photographers. Throw in a hair show, it’s the perfect ending to a fashion filled week. See the following salons take the runway: Cult Salon, ElleB Savvy, House of NonTradition, Forma Collective, 3 Little Birds, Origins Salon and Twig Salon.

