Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is back on May 11-19 and for a second time, DFW and 303 Magazine are launching another Colorado-based entertainers competition.
Winners will perform in the coming spring shows, which will be themed either streetwear, sustainable, bridal, or society.
DFW producers, the 303 Magazine music team and a guest judge will select the top eight following the closing of submissions on March 27. Then, the competition will open to our readers — allowing you to vote on the top four.
The winners will be announced on April 22.
See below for the rules and guidelines:
- Submissions are open only to Colorado entertainers who do not require a live band and can perform on an 8 x 90 size runway (singers with a DJ, magicians, dancers, etc.)
- Submissions via video.
- One submission per band/entertainer. Submissions must be sent via a YouTube link to this form
- The video must be submitted with clear audio and video. Visual elements are encouraged! The more creative, the better ( We encourage you send in your best work)
- We recommend a high-energy performance with upbeat music
- Please, make it your own!
- Videos should be no more than five (5) minutes in length
- Make sure to follow @303magmusic and @denverfashionweek on Instagram. That’s where we will announce the winner!
For winner’s rewards go HERE
Submissions end on March 27
Winners will be announced on April 22