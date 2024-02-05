Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is back on May 11-19 and for a second time, DFW and 303 Magazine are launching another Colorado-based entertainers competition.

Winners will perform in the coming spring shows, which will be themed either streetwear, sustainable, bridal, or society.

DFW producers, the 303 Magazine music team and a guest judge will select the top eight following the closing of submissions on March 27. Then, the competition will open to our readers — allowing you to vote on the top four.

The winners will be announced on April 22.

See below for the rules and guidelines: