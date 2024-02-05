Home
Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is back on May 11-19 and for a second time, DFW and 303 Magazine are launching another Colorado-based entertainers competition.

Winners will perform in the coming spring shows, which will be themed either streetwear, sustainable, bridal, or society.

Competition Winner Carter Joseph, Photo by Ramon Sotelo

DFW producers, the 303 Magazine music team and a guest judge will select the top eight following the closing of submissions on March 27. Then, the competition will open to our readers — allowing you to vote on the top four.

The winners will be announced on April 22. 

Colorado Ballet, Photo by Adam Ripplinger

See below for the rules and guidelines:
  1. Submissions are open only to Colorado entertainers who do not require a live band and can perform on an 8 x 90 size runway (singers with a DJ, magicians, dancers, etc.)
  2. Submissions via video.
  3. One submission per band/entertainer. Submissions must be sent via a YouTube link to this form
  4. The video must be submitted with clear audio and video. Visual elements are encouraged! The more creative, the better ( We encourage you send in your best work)
  5. We recommend a high-energy performance with upbeat music
  6.  Please, make it your own!
  7. Videos should be no more than five (5) minutes in length
  8. Make sure to follow @303magmusic and @denverfashionweek on Instagram. That’s where we will announce the winner!

For winner’s rewards go HERE

Submissions end on March 27

Winners will be announced on April 22