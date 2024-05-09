Fashion Events Happening This May in Colorado

Denver Fashion Week has arrived. Featuring over 50 designers, explore what the latest and greatest designers have to offer. Other options also include sewing workshops and clothing swaps — perfect opportunities to get in the fashion spirit.

Denver Fashion Week

Photo by David Rossa

When: May 11-19, 2024

Where: The Brighton, A Non-Plus Ultra Venue —3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216

Admission: $31.50-$166.50 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Prepare yourself as the largest Colorado fashion event returns. Be the first to view new collections from local, national, and international designers. With seven different nights featuring different attire, you’re sure to find something to love. In addition to incredible designs, DFW is hosting a model workshop focusing the modeling industry. Also, Join DFW for a night of music, food, and fashion. Don’t forget to attend the after parties when the show is over.

Day 1: Sustainable Fashion Show

Day 2: All-Inclusive Fashion Show

Day 3: Model Workshop

Day 4: Streetwear & Sneakers

Day 5: The Black Sea Fashion Show

Day 6: Bridal Fashion Show

Day 7: Society Fashion Show

Day 8: Kids & Teens Fashion Show

Day 8: Hair Show & Awards Ceremony

Relational Crosspoint Fashion Show

Photo courtesy of Shutter & Strum

When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 12 p.m.

Where: Shutter & Strum—2217 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Admission: $15-$20 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Stop by Shutter & Strum for a night of drinks, socialization, and—of course—fashion. Celebrate how fashion and similar arts influence the local culture of Colorado Springs. Watch as designers SKY|AIRE, Bailey Heyman, and Aaron Graves display their skills on the runway. Come see the relational crosspoint between art and fashion.

Spring Clothing Swap

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing & Beer Garden—3120 Blake St Unit C, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Free (Reserve a spot here)

What to Expect: Freshen up your wardrobe this summer in an environmentally-friendly manner. Bring your gently used clothing to the Spring Clothing Swap and take as many items as you want. Update your closet, while also helping out others. All remaining items will be donated to Dress for Success Denver and the Denver Rescue Mission. Following the event, they’re hosting a gift card raffle presented by 14er Brewing.

Revive, Renew at Mend and Sew

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 1 p.m.

Where: Firehouse Art Center—667 4th Avenue, Longmont CO 80501

Admission: Free-$5 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Join fashion lovers at this free event for an afternoon of social stitching. You’ll learn how to sew and also connect with a community that works together to make a more conscious, connected, and stylish world. Equipment is available to rent for a fee of $5. Donations are not required but encouraged to continue the love of sustainable fashion.