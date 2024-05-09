Fashion Events Happening This May in Colorado

Denver Fashion Week has arrived. Featuring over 50 designers, explore what the latest and greatest designers have to offer. Other options also include sewing workshops and clothing swaps — perfect opportunities to get in the fashion spirit.
Denver Fashion Week
When: May 11-19, 2024
Where: The Brighton, A Non-Plus Ultra Venue —3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216
Admission: $31.50-$166.50 (Purchase tickets here)
What to Expect: Prepare yourself as the largest Colorado fashion event returns. Be the first to view new collections from local, national, and international designers. With seven different nights featuring different attire, you’re sure to find something to love. In addition to incredible designs, DFW is hosting a model workshop focusing the modeling industry. Also, Join DFW for a night of music, food, and fashion. Don’t forget to attend the after parties when the show is over.
Day 1: Sustainable Fashion Show
Day 2: All-Inclusive Fashion Show
Day 3: Model Workshop
Day 4: Streetwear & Sneakers
Day 5: The Black Sea Fashion Show
Day 6: Bridal Fashion Show
Day 7: Society Fashion Show
Day 8: Kids & Teens Fashion Show
Day 8: Hair Show & Awards Ceremony
Relational Crosspoint Fashion Show
When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 12 p.m.
Where: Shutter & Strum—2217 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Admission: $15-$20 (Purchase tickets here)
What to Expect: Stop by Shutter & Strum for a night of drinks, socialization, and—of course—fashion. Celebrate how fashion and similar arts influence the local culture of Colorado Springs. Watch as designers SKY|AIRE, Bailey Heyman, and Aaron Graves display their skills on the runway. Come see the relational crosspoint between art and fashion.
Spring Clothing Swap
When: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2 p.m.
Where: 14er Brewing & Beer Garden—3120 Blake St Unit C, Denver, CO 80205
Admission: Free (Reserve a spot here)
What to Expect: Freshen up your wardrobe this summer in an environmentally-friendly manner. Bring your gently used clothing to the Spring Clothing Swap and take as many items as you want. Update your closet, while also helping out others. All remaining items will be donated to Dress for Success Denver and the Denver Rescue Mission. Following the event, they’re hosting a gift card raffle presented by 14er Brewing.
Revive, Renew at Mend and Sew
When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 1 p.m.
Where: Firehouse Art Center—667 4th Avenue, Longmont CO 80501
Admission: Free-$5 (Purchase tickets here)
What to Expect: Join fashion lovers at this free event for an afternoon of social stitching. You’ll learn how to sew and also connect with a community that works together to make a more conscious, connected, and stylish world. Equipment is available to rent for a fee of $5. Donations are not required but encouraged to continue the love of sustainable fashion.