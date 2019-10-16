Mister Tuna is Closing to Make Way for an Urban Event Space

Chef Troy Guard’s Mister Tuna restaurant has announced that it will serve its last meal on November 2. In its place, the TAG Restaurant Group will explore a new concept — a multi-use urban event space they’ve dubbed the COMMISSARY.

“Mister Tuna is a concept that is really near and dear to me… it was named after my Dad and the menu is inspired by the food I devoured as a kid in Maui… I really wanted to take some of those favorite memories of growing up and bring them to a neighborhood that was the complete opposite,” said Guard. ” Though our opening was strong and optimistic, the construction and consistency struggles that followed have stalled our initial progress. We have enjoyed the neighborhood and have decided to move forward with a new conceptualization of the space.”

Some of the beloved noshes from Mr. Tuna will find a home at the restaurant flagship, TAG. Likewise, guests looking to host private events in COMMISSARY will be able to source menus from the many TAG Restaurant concepts. Chef Troy and the executive culinary team, comprised of Chefs Jorel Pierce and Korey Sims and Pastry Chef Joy Williams, will also use COMMISSARY to expand their guest chef series, test pilot new concepts, offer cooking classes and more.

“COMMISSARY will offer the amenities of a hotel ballroom, but in a sexier space with chef-driven food and TAG hospitality. There’s a lot of fun still to be had here and we look forward to continuing to evolve with Brighton Blvd,” he said.

COMMISSARY is currently accepting reservations for private dining and events.