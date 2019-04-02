One of Boulder’s few rooftop bars will make a timely return as the revamped Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant reopens its doors on Saturday, April 6th. The beloved Boulder staple — which has been temporarily operating at 1701 Pearl Street as the original location underwent a fresh remodel — will once again serve its famous margaritas (over 11 varieties, in fact) and an updated menu along with some of the Rio’s traditional favorites such as flame-grilled fajitas with slow-cooked black beans and handmade tortillas. Diners may expect a more modern, interactive dining experience with menu samples brought by the table to highlight new offerings including upgraded taco selections with beer-braised carnitas, tequila shrimp, or grilled steak, sharable plates, seasonal monthly specials and la carte or mix-and-match ordering.

The modernized interior will boast a “living wall,” cozier seating and an inviting central bar. Additionally, an open kitchen and a tequila wall displaying a broad selection of hand-selected, premium tequilas will serve to showcase all the reimagined Rio has to offer. Alongside classic margaritas, The new Rio bar will feature local craft beer and introduce tequila-based cocktails such as the Añejo Smash ($10.50) made with Gran centenario añejo, fresh lemon and mint, “From time to time, there comes an opportunity to participate in something really cool,” said Pat McGaughran, founder and owner of the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant. “As we eclipse 30 years on the vibrant Boulder restaurant-nightlife scene, we have used our imagination to evolve our space into today’s offering of sanctuary from the troubles of the world.”

The Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant in Boulder is located at 1101 Walnut St. and will be open for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch starting April 6th. The temporary location at 1701 Pearl St. closed on March 31.