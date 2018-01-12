We’re back and previewing the more than 50 restaurants, breweries, distilleries and bars expected to open this year. Some of these restaurants are drawing national attention — from Eater to Vogue. Loosen those belts, folks. It’s going to be another big year for eating and drinking.

Stay tuned as we update this as more information arises.

Our Most Anticipated

Beckon

Where: 2843 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Originally planned to be called Paired, these two side-by-side homes will now be called Beckon | Call — working in tandem to as a casual restaurant centered around a bakery. The concept comes from Craig Lieberman of 34 degrees, with the help of Duncan Holmes and Allison Anderson, both Frasca alumni. Call — the casual, day-to-night cafe — is already open, and we expect to see Beckon — its more formal chef’s counter experience — in the upcoming months.

Julep

Where: 3254 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Butcher Kyle Foster is opening a tribute to his Southern roots in RiNo with his wife Katy of Stir Cooking School. The duo has been traveling around the South, and they plan to emulate each in their brunch, lunch and dinner menus early in the new year.

Owlbear

Where: 2826 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: We covered this in the summer, but we can’t wait for Karl Fallenius to bring the barbecue we loved inside Finn’s Manor to its own brick-and-mortar complete with booze and burnt ends. It’s been delayed because of permitting, but we expect to see it open soon.

Wolf’s Tailor

Where: 41st and Tejon St., Denver

The Lowdown: Boulder chef Kelly Whitaker of Italian gem Basta will be opening a new eatery. It will fuse several cooking styles together, but it will undoubtedly have a nod to his background in Italian fare. Eater national called it one to watch this year.

Zeppelin Station

Where: 3501 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station will be a 100,000-square-foot, mixed-use development in RiNo. It is expected to open later this year, featuring a range of eclectic restaurants, from Korean fried chicken to poke.

American Bonded

Where: 2706 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Revered by Vogue as one of 2018’s most anticipated American restaurants, this classic cocktail forward drinking den will focus on American whiskey and neighborhood love. From the mind of Sean Kenyon of Williams & Graham and Lisa Vedovelli of Matchbox — American Bonded aims to serve eight classic and eight original cocktails alongside savory bites by Jason Bray of J Sreet Food. It is scheduled to open in February of 2018.

Smōk

Where: 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Opening this May at The Source Hotel, Smōk will provide smoked meats, veggie sides, and house-made sauces. The restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating, and the outdoor seating will overlook the hotel’s courtyard and market hall. Before Smōk opens at The Source, you can try it out at the RiNo Yacht Club from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Milk Market

Where: 1850 Wazee St.

The Lowdown: Frank Bonnano has been bringing extraordinary eating experiences to Colorado for years. From the esteemed Mizuna, to Salt & Grinder, Vesper Lounge and more recently — French-inspired bistro French 75. He’s now making his move on LoDo’s much-anticipated Dairy Block with Milk Market — a food hall with 15 restaurants and bars, all operated by Bonanno Concepts. From brunch, crepes and pastries in the morning to hot fried chicken for lunch and cocktail options in the evening, this massive food market is bringing options for every meal of the day and every day of the week.

Shake Shack

Where: 30th and Larimer, Denver

The Lowdown: A year ago, we announced Shake Shack’s anticipated arrival. While they’ve been busy opening more than 10 locations around the US this year, we’re hoping we’ll see that RiNo location come to life by spring of this year. (Especially since we’re pretty sure we won’t see In-N-Out until 2019).

Death & Co.

Where: 1280 25th St., Denver

The Lowdown: The New York-based cocktail bar will open its doors in Denver in late March or early April. Death & Co. recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in New York and will have its second home in the Ramble Hotel in the RiNo Art District.

Super Mega Bien

Where: 1280 25th St., Denver

The Lowdown: This pan-Latin cuisine will open at the Ramble Hotel in late March or early April. From chef Dana Rodriguez of Work & Class, Super Mega Bien will serve Latin dim sum and will not disappoint — even Eater National thinks so.

More Restaurants

Bang Up To The Elephant!

Where: 1310 Pearl St., Denver

The Lowdown: Opening this month in Cap Hill, Bang Up to the Elephant! will feature vibrant cuisine served in a space where indoors and outdoors collide. The name comes from a Victorian slang term meaning “finished, immaculate and perfect.” The quirky restaurant and humble café comes from the creators of Beatrice & Woodsley and we’ve been waiting for it to open since December 2015 (back when it was called Mighty Mighty Sparrow + The Sea Maiden)

Chimera

Where: 2014 10th St., Boulder

The Lowdown: Prepare yourselves for a tasty twist on traditional Asian cuisine. This bar-meets-lounge will soon be filling the former estate of Sushi Tora. Expect edgy Asian eats in addition to regional cocktails and wines. The opening date is unsure, but it has been delayed from last year.

Chubby Cattle

Where: 2 Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: The Las Vegas-based restaurant is expected to open its second location in Denver this October. Despite its possibly misleading name, the restaurant is a Mongolian joint, focusing on Chinese hot pots. Tables will have heated pots, and guests will start with a base broth and then choose their own meats, vegetables and spices.

Corrida

Where: 1023 Walnut St., Boulder

The Lowdown: Sail away to the North of Spain with traditional fare from the coast from restauranteur Bryan Dayton of Boulder’s OAK at Fourteenth and Denver’s Acorn. Mediterranean seafood dishes and Spanish-style steaks will give you yet another reason to stop by Pearl Street this year. Grand views of The Flatirons serve as a bonus.

Cherry Cricket (Downtown)

Where: 2220 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: During the spring of this year, prepare yourselves for Cherry Cricket to open another location in the Ballpark district — in the former Breck on Blake space. Add it to your list of great places to grab a burger before or after a Rockies game.

Cultura

Where: 1565 Raleigh St., Denver

The Lowdown: From the owners of El Chingon comes Cultura — a restaurant serving dishes from several Latin American regions. This family-owned spot from Chef David Lopez has been highly anticipated and the opening has been delayed from last year, but we can’t wait to sample the cuisine from these different Spanish regions when it arrives

Hangar 101 Bar & Grill

Where: 7575 West Jewell Ave., Lakewood

The Lowdown: From the owner of Zanzibar Billiards comes a brand new WWII-era themed bar and grill. Featuring bowling lanes, billiards and pilot-themed outfits for the staff, this Lakewood gem is on its way.

Ocean to Plate

Where: 444 E. 19th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Sustainable seafood supplier Lobster Bliss is opening a brick-and-mortar, although construction and updates have been delayed a few times. Expect the 2,400-square-foot space to be filled with all of your seafood favorites, from lobsters and mussels, to ceviche and crudo.

Stoney’s Uptown

Where: 17th Avenue and Downing St., Denver

The Lowdown: Out with the old and in with the new. The owner of Stoney’s Bar and Grill will be opening a new restaurant where Argyll Whisky Beer used to be. The owner is hoping to add a fun sports bar to the area with his latest acquisition.

The Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery

Where: 4369 Stuart St., Denver

The Lowdown: While it was hoping to open at the end of summer 2016, we’re still waiting for the opening of The Grateful Gnome. Hopefully, it will be up and running by this winter. The main attraction will be their wide variety of sandwiches and its in-house brewery.

Rye Society

Where: 3090 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Rye Society adds to Denver’s long list of Jewish delicatessens and is set to open in RiNo in the later winter or early spring. According to their Facebook from a post in November 2017, they hope to open in early 2018. Food lovers going to Rye Society can expect to feast on pastrami from the famous Carnegie Deli and freshly baked rye bread daily.

The Way Back

Where: 3963 Tennyson St., Denver

The Lowdown: The new location of The Way Back is set to open in early 2018. Back in July, the restaurant announced that it would be moving from 38th Avenue to Tennyson Street. If you’re still craving The Way Back before they open, you can still grab some of their food from Wayward or American Grind at Avanti.

Mila

Where: 999 18th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Mila’s opening will transport you to the Mediterranean both the food and atmosphere. From Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant will not only serve house-made pasta, pizzas, fresh seafood, salads, crudo and much more, but it will also be decorated with shimmering glass tiles and a color palette of turquoise, lemon and sand. Mila will open in the late spring of 2018.

Kaya Asian Cafe

Where: 1555 Blake St., Suite 102, Denver

The Lowdown: We told you all about Kaya when it opened in Avanti, but in 2018, it’s heading into its own brick-and-mortar. It will be a breakfast and lunch spot, similar to the Avanti sister and inspired by other ChoLon concepts from chef and restaurateur Lon Symensma.

Spruce & Lark

Where: Congress Park neighborhood

The Lowdown: While the exact location is of Spruce & Lark isn’t clear, what is clear is Denver’s newest cafe will open in spring 2018. Spruce & Lark will have locally roasted coffee, cafe style menu and house-made pastries.

Morin

Where: 1600 15th St., Denver

The Lowdown: The French restaurant will offer classic French dishes as well as different takes on the cuisine. From Max MacKissock, Juan Pedro and Katie O’Shea, Morin will take over Wazee Supper Club’s space and is expected to open in spring 2018.

Q House

Where: 3421 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Created by Christopher Lin, Jonathan Pinto and owner Jennifer Mattioni, previously at Leña and Candela Latin Kitchen, Q House will serve modern and traditional spins on Chinese cuisine.

Uncle # 2

Where: Pennsylvania and Bayaud, Denver

The Lowdown: First reported by Eater, Tommy Lee — restaurateur and chef behind Uncle and Hop Alley — will open Uncle’s second location in Wash Park this summer. The energy and menu are expected to be similar, but the restaurant will be almost doubled in size.

Uchi

Where: 2501 Lawrence St., Denver

The Lowdown: From humble beginnings in a Texan bungalow, Uchi has risen to be a top name in the contemporary Asian game. Winner of awards from the James Beard to Food and Wine Magazine, this contemporary Japanese hot spot is known for elegance, fish and feyness. From fresh sushi to Sasami yaki (coconut chicken breast) and Japanese style pork ribs — Uchi, meaning house, is throwing down a contemporary twist to an age-old cuisine.

Zocalito

Where: 998 18th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Master of Mexican cuisine Mike Beary has decided to move his beloved Aspen eatery to The Mile High. Zocalito, famed for traditional Oaxacan style dishes, authentic imported chilies and an array of authentic tequilas, will make its way to 18th street by early summer of 2018.

Run for the Roses

Where: 1800 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Scheduled to debut in the first quarter of 2018, Steven Waters’ new bar will occupy a former Irish bar on Blake Street in the new Dairy Block development. Run for the Roses will feature a small rotating menu year round — and offshoots of classics like an Alaskan, Manhattan and Old Fashioned will just a few of the many exquisite cocktails available.

Le Roux

Where: 1555 Blake St., Suite 102, Denver

The Lowdown: The culinary influences of France, Italy, Spain and Germany all come together in this European-inspired bistro. As ChoLon Restaurant Concepts’ fifth Denver brand, Le Roux aims to serve as a charming lunch-and-dinner spot during the week, with a special brunch spot on the weekends. From French onion soup dumplings to apple tart tartin — this upscale eatery is sure to satisfy all of your Euro-cravings.

Zhū

Where: 9655 E. Montview Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Originally reported by Eater, hand-rolled Chinese dumplings are coming to Denver by late summer and we couldn’t be more excited. The longtime family-owned Los Angeles restaurant, Zhū, will open its Denver location on East Montview Boulevard in Aurora — bringing Chinese classics like soup noodles, rice dishes, Asian beers and mounds of pan-fried, steamed and boiled hand-rolled dumplings. Guests will have the opportunity to watch their dumplings being made through a window into the kitchen, adding an element of entertainment to the experience.

Rosenberg’s Pizza

Where: 715 E. 26th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: In the New York culinary scene few things are more quintessential to the big apple than bagels. Other than New York style pizza, that is. Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen has been bringing the taste of New York to Denver since 2014 in the form of bagels. They’ve now decided to expand the NYC influence with Famous Original Ray’s Pizza. This simple eatery on 26th Avenue will feature handmade pizza by the slice and the pie, and a walk-up window for guests to come and go as they please.

Bars & Booze

14er Brewing

Where: 2801 Walnut St., Denver

The Lowdown: Wheat Ridge locals Andrew Kaczmarek and Nato Francescato will be bringing the award-winning 14er Brewing to five-points this year. With their “uniquely crushable” brews, this is a brewery you should be sure to check out.

Aero-Craft Brewing

Where: 4499 W 38th Ave., Suite 101, Denver

The Lowdown: As reported by Westword, Former rocket scientist Eric Serani and chemical engineer Jason Slingsby teamed up Morgan O’Sullivan to bring a brand new brewery to Tennyson Street. Setting up shop in what once was an old power car station, Aero-Craft Brewing is set to bring unique and creative beers to the city in the late summer.

Dos Luces Brewery

Where: 1236 South Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Also reported by Westword, Dos Luces Brewery is bringing a touch of South American culture to Broadway. Founder Judd Belstock and co-founder Sam Alcaine both are experts in non-traditional brews, and that’s what their new brewery will specialize in. Chicha and Pulque are both corn-based fermented beverages that stem from Central and South America. Dos Luces will be opening in the Spring of this year.

Good River Beer

Where: 1790 South Bannock St., Denver

The Lowdown: What happens when you three rafting buddies try out their friends impeccable home-brew? Good River Beer is what happens. After three years of selling their beer to other breweries Eric Zarkovich, Adam Odoski, and Preston Hartman are finally getting their own spot. They will be opening later on this year and donate two percent back to nonprofits that support river preservation.

Ironton Distillery

Where: 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

The Lowdown: The Ironton Distillery will specialize in farm-to-flask spirits, using only the freshest Rocky Mountain ingredients. The team hopes to capture Colorado’s adventurous spirit in their creative cocktail menu, locally distilled spirits and a craft house where you can view the distillery process in action.

Haykin Family Cider Tasting Room

Where: 12001 E. 33rd Ave., Aurora

The Lowdown: The popular family cider company is setting up an Aurora tasting room. Construction is complete, and, according to its Facebook page, will start booking private tastings soon.

Acreage by Stem Ciders

Where: 1380 Horizon Ave., Unit A., Lafayette

The Lowdown: 12 acres of apple orchards will call Lafayette home in 2018. Stem Ciders has been pumping out boozy concoctions since 2013, from pear apple cider in the spring to grapefruit citrus hopped cider in the summer and spiced black currant in the fall — this RiNo native has thus far dominated the cider scene. With their new location, however, Stem will attempt to make waves in the culinary world as well. By partnering with Daniel Asher of River and Woods and Kelly Whitaker of Basta, Acreage will offer unique culinary options from fire-roasted meats to vegetables and Colorado Bass all set inside of a Basque-style cider house.

Jade Mountain Brewing

Where: 1925 S. Rosemary St., Denver

The Lowdown: The far east comes to Glendale in the form of Jade Mountain Brewing. Owner Sean Guerrero has graduated from his small, 200 square-foot space in China to a full-sized kitchen and brewery right off South Cherry Creek Drive. According to Westword, Guerrero will incorporate Chinese fruits, spices and teas into Denver’s first Chinese brewery. This tantalizing new spot will be opening sometime in the late spring.

Liberati

Where: 2403 Champa St., Denver

The Lowdown: This summer, brewer Alex Liberati will bring his all-Italian team to Denver to open this restaurant and brewery specializing in Italian grape ales — making it the only brewery of its kind in the world.

New Belgium Brewing at The Source Hotel

Where: 3550 Brighton Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: New Belgium Brewery will be unveiling its newest brewery in the brand-new Source Hotel. Featuring an on-site aging process with 50 oak barrels to expand New Belgium’s sour beer collection, this is certainly a new spot that’s worth all the hype. Construction is expected to be completed within the first quarter of the year.

Long Table Brewing

Where: 2895 Fairfax St., Denver

The Lowdown: Park Hill is one of many up and coming revival neighborhoods in Denver. Although there are a couple breweries like Fiction Beer Company and Station 26, Park Hill deserves a place in the middle of it all. As reported by Westword, Long Table Brewing Company will be proudly filling that vacancy in the late summer, with a location right off of Fairfax and 29th.

Novel Strand Brewing

Where: 305 West First Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Sometimes, it’s a little better to enjoy a low-key night with just one or two good people. That’s exactly what’ll be in store for Novel Strand Brewing patrons, according to Westword. A boutique brewery, Novel Strand hopes to bring customers a relaxed night out with quality beer.

Odell Brewing

Where: 2945 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: RiNo’s craft beer scene continues to gain more popularity with no signs of slowing down. Odell Brewing Company has decided to get in on the dog-pile of scrumptious beers by obtaining a new location right off 29th and Larimer. Fort Collins legendary brewing company will be opening its newest location in the first quarter of the year.

Thirsty Monk

Where: 1604 E. 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: The national award-winning brewery the Thirsty Monk got a new location in Denver and plans on opening within the year. The Thirsty Monk will make the perfect newest addition to Uptown’s restaurant row. Offering Belgian-rooted modern ales that will be the perfect way to end any meal from any of the Denver staples along restaurant row like Humboldt Farm, Fish & Wine or Olive and Finch which will be only one block away.

Tom’s Urban Diner + Brewery

Where: Westin Hotel at DIA 8300 Peña Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: Tom Ryan is capitalizing on the success he has gotten from Tom’s Urban Diner in Larimer Square and will be opening a new location at the Denver Westin Hotel in DIA. This will be Tom’s sixth location and the second one in Colorado. With their big menu, creative cocktails and fun atmosphere Tom’s will be the perfect way to welcome all visitors and newcomers that fly in from DIA.

Zephyr Brewing

Where: 1609 E 58th Ave., Denver Unit G

The Lowdown: Zephyr Brewing is having a grand re-opening at its new location on 58th Avenue sometime in the first quarter of the year. Gracing Denver with Zephyr classics like the longball lager, Shuey’s Irish Red and the peanut porter, this may be the re-opening of the year.

Mostly Ice Cream

Frozen Matter 2.0

Where: 1061 S. Gaylord St., Denver

The Lowdown: This ice cream parlor will serve ice cream made at its Uptown micro-creamery. The second location of Frozen Matter, this rendition is expected to open in 2018.

The Constellation Ice Cream

Where: 10155 E. 29th Dr., Denver

The Lowdown: The makers of Little Man Ice Cream are bringing you Constellation Ice Cream. Constellation will provide the same ice cream from Little Man, so you don’t have to trek all the way to LoHi to get your favorite flavors. According to Constellation’s website, the ice cream shop was expected to open in summer 2017. Based on construction Facebook photos we saw from December 2017, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Little Man’s Microbatch Creamery

Where: West Colfax Avenue, Sloan’s Lake

The Lowdown: Since opening in 2008 Little Man has brought ice-cream lovers to the Highlands from across the nation. Fortunately (for us) they’ve outgrown its original Victorian home location and are planning an expansion. The micro-batch creamery on West Colfax will offer a new element – ice-cream production tours for guests. In addition, it will serve take-home pints, Little Man merchandise and of course, ice-cream by the scoop.