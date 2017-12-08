The Little Man Ice Cream team will bring more sweet treats to the people in early 2018 with The Constellation Ice Cream.

Following in the footsteps of Stanley Market and Punchbowl Stapleton, The Constellation Ice Cream will pay homage to Stapleton’s deep history in aviation. It is named after The Lockheed Constellation — a mid 20th-century passenger aircraft. To fully embody this, a 75 foot-long replica of an aircraft wing will top the ice cream kiosk. This piece of architecture is truly a global effort — Little Man Ice Cream owner Paul Tamburello and team worked with designers, engineers and mechanics from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Germany.

“It’s said that replication in design destroys wonder, and that’s why we’re not simply building another milk can,” Tamburello said. “More than bringing another Little Man outpost to the Stapleton neighborhood, we want to celebrate its distinct heritage. We believe people pride themselves on design and the unique characteristics built within the environment of their community – I am delighted our design respects the community’s history.”

Underneath the wing will be a 354-square foot walk-up kiosk and outdoor patio seating with a fire pit and heat lamps. Inside, you can expect the same scratch-made ice cream and sorbet you know and love from Little Man. There will also be other frozen novelties like the flambéed Baked Alaska ice cream cake pop.

The Constellation Ice Cream will also have a “Scoop for Scoop program,” meaning for every scoop sold, the team will donate a percentage of proceeds to a local or relevant nonprofit of the time.

“Like all Little Man concepts, it’s our goal to be a hub for the community,” said director of operations Loren Martinez. “The Constellation Ice Cream will partner with local businesses and organizations to host frequent and seasonal events, and neighbors will be invited to enjoy the surrounding patio for these community gatherings.”

The Constellation Ice Cream is located at 10155 E. 29th Drive, Denver.