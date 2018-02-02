Cider fans rejoice — husband and wife duo, Talia and Daniel Haykin, launched a new small-batch cidery in Aurora. Called Haykin Family Cider, the fresh location presents an array of limited releases on tap, with a comfy bar offering cider by the glass or in flights. But no matter how you choose to imbibe, each cider focuses on Colorado apples with fruit from several local orchards.

“We know the Colorado climate isn’t always kind to growers, so our goal is to utilize mainly Colorado fruit but we have other sources, as well, if we need it. We know our growers well, appreciate them and their exceptional fruit, and want to showcase how incredible Colorado is for apples,” said Daniel.

Every cider you can try at the location is named for the apple varietal it showcases. Currently, you can find Masonville Orchards’ Summer Apples, Ela Family Farms’ Harrow Sweet Pear Perry, Ela Family Farms’ Jonathan and Opal on tap. But unlike other cideries, the duo approaches cider like sparkling wine. So rather than growlers or well-designed 750ml bottles are available to take home. In these bottles you can find Masonville Orchards’ Rome Beauty, Ela Family Farms Cox’s Orange Pippin, and Masonville Orchards’ Ruby Jon.

“We are just like a winery in many respects,” shared Talia. “We only use apples and yeast and really try to showcase the individual apple like you would a grape varietal.”

The Haykins are both hard-working professionals — Daniel is an investment advisor and Talia is a marketing consultant. Mainly motivated by the opportunity to share their delicious draught with a wider audience, the pair admits they don’t believe the venture will allow them to quit their day jobs. But after winning several awards at Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP) (aka the “Super Bowl” for cider as Daniel would put it) we’re betting they’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Haykin Family Ciders is located at 12001 E 33rd Avenue, Unit D. Aurora. It is open Thursday – Saturday 5:30 – 9 p.m.

All images courtesy of Haykin Family Cider.