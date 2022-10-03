Dig Into October – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

The New LoDo Food Truck Regulations and How They Affect Mobile Food Vendors

The Lowdown: New regulations surrounding food trucks operating in LoDo have been announced with details of how the regulations may possibly impact mobile food vendors. The regulations come after an initial ban on food trucks this past July.

How These Women-Owned Breweries Teamed Up to Bolster Women’s Equality

The Lowdown: Four women-owned breweries are teaming up to bolster women’s equality in the brewing field. The collaboration features Holidaily Brewing, Wah Gwaan Brewing, WeldWerks Brewing and brewers from the Colorado Brewers Guild.

The Colorado Grain Chain Giving Greater Access To Local Grains

The Lowdown: The Colorado Grain Chain is giving Coloradans greater access to local grains. The nonprofit organization connects consumers and businesses with access to ancient and heirloom grains while keeping up with the best practices and standards in the industry.

What to Expect from Thrive’s Second Location in Society Colorado

The Lowdown: Thrive Superfoods is set to open a second location in Society Colorado. The space will offer fresh bites, an in-house Jun brewery and more.

INTUEAT Makes it Easy to Bring Top Tier Personal Chefs into Your Home

The Lowdown: INTUEAT gives at-home diners connections to top personal chefs. The platform has nearly 30 local chefs in its arsenal for the best private dining experiences.

Newly Opened

Duke’s Good Sandwiches Slings Out the Denver Chopped Cheese

The Lowdown: Duke’s Good Sandwiches slings out the Denver Chopped Cheese. The storefront offers a small array of hoagies, local drinks and treats from Scratch Bakery.

Birch Road Opened in Denver

The Lowdown: Birch Road, a BYOB social club, has opened in Denver. The club offers a relaxed space for socializing, meetings and more.

Jacks and Steamers Opened a Deli in Five Parks That Supports Adults With Developmental Disabilities

The Lowdown: Jacks and Steamers Bar & Grill has opened a deli in Five Parks that focuses on supporting adults with developmental disabilities. The deli offers a menu of salads, sliders, sandwiches and brews.

Alpine Modern has Opened a Second Location in Boulder

The Lowdown: Alpine Modern, a coffee shop, has opened a second location in Boulder. The shop specializes in cozy drinks, small bites and merch.

Stone Cellar Bistro Brings Unique Handmade Touch to Olde Town Arvada

The Lowdown: Stone Cellar Bistro has opened in Olde Town Arvada to bring a unique handmade touch with fresh ingredients and a relaxed atmosphere. The menu serves seasonal-based dishes such as Cast Iron Seared Hangar Steak, Palisade Peaches and Steelhead Trout.

Excuses to Celebrate

October 4: National Taco Day

The Lowdown: Add some spice to your day with National Taco Day on October 4. It’s the best day to grab a taco, or two.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new taco spot check out Carrera’s Tacos and MobCraft Denver x Dee Tacko.

October 14: National Dessert Day

The Lowdown: Satisfy that sugar craving during National Dessert Day on October 14. You know you deserve a sweet treat.

Don’t Miss: If you need some sweet bites check out Parfait Co. and Not Yo Mama’s Cupcakes.

October 15: National Red Wine Day

The Lowdown: Pour yourself a glass on October 15 for National Red Wine Day. Perfect for the fall weather.

Don’t Miss: For a great glass take a look at Baja Wines, KT Winery and Bonaquisti Wine Company.

October 17: National Pasta Day

The Lowdown: Slurp up some savory noodles on October 17 during National Pasta Day. We all need a good bowl of pasta now and then.

Don’t Miss: For some tasty noods, stop in at Voghera, Carmine’s Italian Restaurant and Dio Mio.

October 25: National Greasy Food Day

The Lowdown: Dive into some greasy bites on October 25 during National Greasy Food Day. Sometimes a cheat day is a must.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great greasy dig check out Lucy’s Burger Bar, Slater’s 50/50 and this list of local burger stops.

October 28: National Chocolate Day

The Lowdown: Savor some sweet delights during National Chocolate Day on October 28. ‘Tis the season for chocolate.

Don’t Miss: For some smooth chocolates check out Chocolate Lab Denver and this list of chocolate shops.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Pro Roe Bake Sale

When: October 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for Planned Parenthood during a Pro Roe Bake Sale. A $5 ticket will allow you to purchase baked goods and cans of wine. You can find delights from local talents such as Jake Alexander of Native Foods, Linda Hampsten Fox of The Bindery, Caroline Glover of Annette and more.