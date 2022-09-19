Birch Road Is Denver’s Newest BYOB Social Club

Denver’s newest BYOB social club opened last week in the Highlands neighborhood. Originally slated to open in Spring 2022, the team, like many, worked through various setbacks to open this fall.

Birch Road is the master plan built by a couple of childhood friends turned business partners. Kim Bosse and Sharon Provins created this clubhouse as an inclusive and collaborative space for all. The duo met in the fourth grade and both lived on Birch Road, which was the inspiration behind the name.

Though their childhood neighborhood was the original clubhouse, Bosse and Provins successfully created an adult version stretching across three large cities. Now with four locations under its belt, Birch Road serves as many as 500 members. With two spaces in Chicago and one in Seattle, the new Denver location is the fourth of its kind.

This social club is a fun and easy-going community space that provides room for friendly catch-ups, private meetings and flexible workstations. Without the hassle of waiting in long lines or shoving to get a drink in crowded bars, Birch Road offers a more laid-back atmosphere.

Though there’s no cover or secret password to get in, but there is a monthly membership fee of $105/individual and $155/couple. Each membership comes with exclusive access to the space and up to two friend passes per member per visit, temperature and humidity controlled liquor lockers protected with a fingerprint scanner, complimentary mixers, coffee and tea, access to a dog-friendly outdoor patio and free high-speed wi-fi with printer use.

Birch Road is located at 3845 Lipan St., Denver. It’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Before committing to a membership, tours are available to book online.