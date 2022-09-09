Alpine Modern Opens Second Location on 29th Street in Boulder

With the vast array of coffee establishments around Boulder, it’s possible to try something new each time you head into town. While there are the classic spots on Pearl Street, one shop is nestled between the mountains, camouflaging with the surrounding homes. Here lies an old stone cottage, previously used for several different community hubs. Now, this building hosts Alpine Modern, a coffee shop that sells drinks, small bites and merchandise.

This spot is extremely popular for college students and Boulder locals alike due to the cozy-modern atmosphere and great food. The exterior is stone, emulating a mountain feel despite being in a neighborhood. Favorites include their Iced Golden Latte ($5.75) and their Breakfast Croissant (8.95) filled with fresh organic eggs, gruyere cheese and sun-dried tomato aioli. If you like a hint of freshness in your breakfast, try the Heirloom Tomato Avocado Tartine ($9.95).

While it’s important for everyone to go and experience the relaxed atmosphere of their original location, lines can get busy and not everyone lives close to University Hill. Luckily, Alpine Modern recently opened another location in the 29th Street Mall.

CEO Jon Baker said he wanted another space for people to gather and connect. This location serves the same items and stays open until 6 p.m., perfect for anyone finishing up work later, or if you need a quick caffeine fix before a concert. For early risers, the 29th Street location is ideal as there is free parking right outside. Getting a delicious drink and doing some Anthropologieshopping sounds like the perfect day, and now it’s become easier than ever.

Alpine Modern also releases INSPIRATIONS, a magazine that is quarterly printed that explores the elevated life in the mountains, according to their website. They maintain connected to the local community, which influences their customers to keep coming back. Will the 29th Street location be your new regular spot?

Alpine Modern‘s new location is located at 1695 29th St, Suite 1260, Boulder. It is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The University Hill location is at 904 College Ave, Boulder, and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.