Dig Into May – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what's recently opened and what's worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

First Sip Launches in Boulder

The Lowdown: First Sip, a program from the producers of First Bite, has launched in Boulder. The program showcases beverages and bartending talents from all around the Boulder region.

My Neighbor Felix to Open New Location in Centennial

The Lowdown: My Neighbor Felix is set to open its third location in Centennial. The Pan-Mexican restaurant will offer new menu items and new beverage selections.

Where to Find Spam Musubi in Denver

The Lowdown: The viral take on sushi – Spam musubi – has taken Denver by storm. This guide leads you to all of the restaurants, windows and more that dish out the popular bite.

Bakery Four Reopens

The Lowdown: Bakery Four has reopened on Tennyson Street. The sweet menu serves up bread, pastries and other baked delights.

Newly Opened

Chef Ludo Lefebvre at the Helm of Chez Maggy

The Lowdown: Chef Ludo Lefebvre brings rich French fare to the helm of Chez Maggy. The restaurant, held in Thompson Hotel, offers delights of escargot, duck l’orange and more.

Carrera’s Tacos Has Opened Its First Brick-and-Mortar Location

The Lowdown: Carrera’s Tacos has opened its first brick-and-mortar location. The restaurant now offers an expanded menu with even more tacos, more shell options and dessert items.

fieldTRIP Brings Hawaiian Cuisine to Recess Beer Garden

The Lowdown: fieldTRIP has opened within Recess Beer Garden bringing Hawaiian Cuisine to the table. The Hawaiian and Polynesian barbecue slings out dishes of loco moco, katsu curry, spam musubi and more.

Churreria De Madrid Offers Authentic Spanish Churros to Stanley Marketplace

The Lowdown: Churreria de Madrid offers authentic Spanish Churros to Stanley Marketplace. The menu features takes on churros, patatas bravas and traditional drinking chocolate.

The Well Has Opened in Colorado Springs

The Lowdown: The Well, a new food and beverage hall, has opened in Colorado Springs. The hall holds stands such as Noble Burger, Red Star and Dun Sun.

KT Winery Brings Affordable Wines With a Vision of an Evolving Wine Culture to Denver

The Lowdown: KT Winery brings affordable wines with a vision of evolving wine culture to Denver. Kristin Taylor and Macie Mincey, the owner duo, currently offer three wines with inspiration from each other’s palates.

MobCraft Denver x Dee Tacko Takes on Champa Street

The Lowdown: MobCraft Beer X Dee Tacko has taken on Champa Street. The concept combines tacos with beer and tequila for a tasty all-in-one stop.

House of Suntory Pop-Up Brings Japanese Oasis to Death and Co

The Lowdown: House of Suntory Pop-Up has opened in Death & Co’s upstairs mezzanine bringing a Japanese Oasis to the cocktail bar. The menu serves tastes of Fried Chicken Bao, Togarashi popcorn and Japanese-inspired cocktails.

Ghost Box Pizza Has Opened in Lafayette

The Lowdown: Ghost Box Pizza has opened in Lafayette. The pizzeria serves up Detroit-style pies, wood-fired options, appetizers and more.

Excuses to Celebrate

May 5: Cinco de Mayo

The Lowdown: Grab a taco for Cinco de Mayo on May 5. You can also imbibe in a margarita in celebration of the Mexican holiday.

Don’t Miss: If you need some tasty Mexican check out Carrera’s Tacos, MobCraft Beer X Dee Tacko and this list of Birria tacos.

May 16: National Barbecue Day

The Lowdown: Get smokey on May 16 during National Barbecue Day. No better excuse to fire up your grills and smokers.

Don’t Miss: For some smokin’ barbecue spots, take a peek at Plates by the Pound BBQ, The Red Barber and Ragin’ Hog BBQ.

May 25: National Wine Day

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to National Wine Day on May 25. We all deserve a pour once and a while.

Don’t Miss: For a great glass take a trip to KT Winery, Bonacquisti Wine Company and Sauvage Spectrum.

May 30: National Mint Julep Day

The Lowdown: Grab a glass for National Mint Julep Day on May 30. There is nothing better than a fresh a minty sip on a hot summer night.

Don’t Miss: For some sweet sips check out Boulder Spirits and this list of Colorado Whiskeys.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones

When: Starts May 1

Where: All Los Chingones locations

The Lowdown: TAG Restaurant Group continues its Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones. During the month of May, Chef Orlando Benavidez from Bits N’s Piece Con Cerveza will be donating profits to a nonprofit organization of his choice with the sales of a specialty taco.