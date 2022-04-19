My Neighbor Felix Is Opening a Third Location in Centennial

With the success of My Neighbor Felix’s first two locations in Denver and Boulder, owner Francois Safieddine of Lotus Concepts and Vice President of Operations Kasie Waxman are taking their third location to the city of Centennial this summer. Setting their sights on the suburbs and Denver Tech Center, you can expect the same Pan-Mexican food spanning from all seven regions of Mexico with a stunning view of the Rocky Mountains in the distance.



The local landmark building located at 7209 Clinton St. in Centennial, previously Landry’s Seafood House, has been going through a new transformation in preparation for the new interior design inspired by the aesthetics of Mexico City. While the inside might be going through a makeover, you can expect the outside’s building structure to remain true to its original roots, an old windmill built in the 1960s. With nearly 11,000 square feet of space with an additional patio featuring two water fountains, it’s no doubt this will be an addition to the neighborhood this summer.

With an elevated new menu slated to make its introduction with this location, guests can expect the same eclectic tastes with additional new items such as an array of steak options. My Neighbor Felix proudly offers NEVER EVER meat products containing no antibiotics, no hormones and no by-products, in addition to dishes that are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free. They’ve curated an extensive selection of tequilas and mezcals that have proven popular along with their hand-crafted cocktails made with the freshest ingredients.



Construction is already underway for their fourth location in Colorado Springs and they’re establishing their roots within the Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Pkwy. Expanding has always been the goal for the ever-growing company and sister restaurant to ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop. Set to open by the end of 2022.