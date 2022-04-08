The Pandemic Pizza From Acreage Is Now Available at Ghost Box Pizza in Lafayette

There were many businesses born from the pandemic. From new delivery services to companies making hand sanitizer, pandemic-era business was definitely evident in Colorado. One of the favorites was the Detroit-style pizza served at Acreage in Lafayette. Now open as Ghost Box Pizza in downtown Lafayette, the coveted pizza restaurant now serves an array of wood-fired and Detroit-style pizzas, appetizers, cocktails and more.

Like many restaurants prior to the pandemic, the menu at Acreage wasn’t the most conducive to carry-out. Beautifully plated dishes with hot and cold elements, sauces and meats that need a serrated knife to cut are much harder to eat out of a to-go box, and the plasticware that accompanies those dishes is dismal at best.

“After the first shutdown, we had to figure out how to transition the menu. The Acreage menu wasn’t designed for high volume or to-go so we built a pizza oven and started making pizzas,” explained Courtney O’Rourke, VP of marketing at Stem Ciders, the creators behind Acreage and Ghost Pizza.

Luckily, that pizza was a huge hit, but after restrictions were lifted, Acreage reverted back to their regular menu. “We had some pretty big backlash right after we shut it down,” said O’Rourke. “We had a different concept slated for the space in downtown Lafayette but decided to give it to the pizza and give it a shot.”

That pizza concept turned into what is now known as Ghost Box Pizza — named after its operation as a ghost kitchen in Acreage. The restaurant now serves more than just Detroit-style pizza, too. The menu includes appetizers like meatballs ($13), burrata ($14) and cheesy bread ($11); delicious sandwiches like a meatball sub ($11), eggplant caponata ($10) and a toasted Italian ($13); and wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas. It’s the crispy, doughy, Detroit-style pizza joint you missed from Acreage with many more options to choose from.

If you’re one of the many patrons of Acreage that continuously craves the pandemic pizza they once had, head to Ghost Box to satisfy that craving.

Ghost Box Pizza is located at 103 South Public Rd, Lafayette. Open daily 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.