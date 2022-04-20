First Look at The Well, Colorado Springs’ Newest Food and Beverage Hall

Food and drink halls are a newer concept that truly deserve all the praise. With Colorado Springs growing fast, it is only natural that it gained another site with a plethora of delicious options. Although, this addition is one that outshines the rest by digging deeper into the surrounding community. Led by restauranteur Russ Ware and the Philanthropic Collective, The Well is a new spot that will only bring more people together.

Russ Ware has already cemented himself into the Downtown Springs restaurant scene through his past three projects. He successfully runs The Wild Goose Meeting House, Good Neighbors Meeting House and, most recently, Epiphany — an all-day concept complete with coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, full bar service and a music venue. When Ware heard about the concept for The Well, its unique business plan — funded by the Philanthropic Collective — is what caught his eye.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This collective is made of several different foundations that came together to create a cooperative-style office space, giving them the ability to converse and collaborate under one roof. “As they began to look at this property, they thought ‘Well, what if we do offices for about half of it? And then the other half we build and fund a public space that would draw the community together?” Ware remembered. With this idea, The Well in the Springs was born. Ware was intrigued that although the hall is full of amazing bites and sips, all profits ultimately end up tunneling back to the community. “The reason I chose to be involved with this project was because of its connection to community development. The fact that it was not just another for-profit and that it has this community aspect to it,” Ware shared.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He also shares his love for the site itself. “I really think it’s one of the most well-designed and beautiful spaces,” Ware said. In the center of the hall is a curved full-service bar titled Gift Horse. It is open in both directions, the indoor area and outdoor patio. Food-wise, four different vendors are highlighted and all options house diverse cuisine. Red Star, a deli-style sandwich spot, has perfected the art of Chicago taste. Dun Sun brings us a twist on Asian fusion cuisine, complete with tacos, bowls and signature sandwiches. The Well would be nothing without a burger spot and Noble Burger brings the meat with every type of sandwich and mouth-watering side options. Last but not least, Kumbala serves up Mexican and comfort dishes including tacos, pozole and authentic side dishes.

All these spots deserve recognition and are worth a stop. The Well will serve as the newest congregating place for people from all over to enjoy time with friends and exchange ideas. With its philanthropic values and excellent taste in food and booze, this food hall is unlike the rest in all aspects. Stop in now and enjoy the ambiance and its delicious bites.

The Well is located at 315 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs. It is open Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.