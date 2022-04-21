Churreria De Madrid Brings Authentic Spanish Churros to The Stanley Marketplace

Located in Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace, this quaint pastry shop is dedicated to serving authentic churros from Spain. Churreria de Madrid offers an intimate menu with a no-frills attitude. Chef and owner Jose Manuel Marquez grew up in Jerez de La Frontera, Spain where he would often enjoy deliciously fried dough with his parents.

Marquez previously worked as the kitchen manager for Maria Empanada. While working with owner Lorena Cantarovici, he would often talk about his childhood dream to own a dessert shop like this one day. And with an investment and encouragement from Cantarovici, Marquez opened his first storefront in December 2021.

While churros are found on countless dessert menus across the state, Churreria de Madrid is unique with an operation dedicated solely to churning out churros. With such a simple base, the dough is a happy marriage of ingredients like flour, water and salt. It’s the careful kneading that contributes to its light and airy texture. The longer and thinner cylinders of dough are cut, dropped into a sunflower oil bath and fried to golden perfection.

Though Mexican churros consist of a similar dough, the authentically Spanish churros have a slight difference. Lacking the sweet cinnamon sugar dust coating, these treats are served with a side of thick drinking chocolate.

As one of the most inexpensive treats in the Stanley Marketplace, a single churro is priced at 85 cents. The menu also offers a cone of churros and a cup of traditional thick drinking chocolate ($8) sourced from Ecuadorian cacao.

For a savory touch, the menu also offers patatas bravas ($8) with a choice of house-made sauce. Patatas bravas are Spanish fried potatoes, perfectly paired with any of the four mayonnaise-based dips — from a classic ketchup mix, chipotle aioli, Spanish spicy mayonnaise or garlic parmesan — to a beer cheese dip.

While the store is still relatively new, Marquez is working diligently on perfecting his churros and hoping to add some more savory items like croquettes to an upcoming menu. But as for now, the team is focusing on building their community of like-minded churro lovers.

Churreria de Madrid is located inside the Stanley Marketplace at 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All photography by Shelby Moeller.