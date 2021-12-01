Dig Into December – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Birdcall Expands with Permanent Locations in Boulder

The Lowdown: Birdcall has expanded its reach with two new permanent locations in Boulder. The first is located at Whole Foods Market on Pearl Street and the second at 29th Street that is set to open this December.

Casa Bonita Will Return Next Year

The Lowdown: Casa Bonita – the Colorado legend and staple – will return to its full glory starting next year. Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez will star at the restaurant’s helm.

Newly Opened

Parti Has Launched for Your Party Needs

The Lowdown: Parti, an alternative to fine dining, has launched in Denver. The venture is run and owned by Chefs Chandler Faragalli and David Rigolini.

The Ponti Has Opened at The Denver Art Museum

The Lowdown: The Ponti has opened within the Martin Building at The Denver Art Museum. The menu offers tastes such as a tempeh reuben, a blended burger and coconut sticky rice.

Poulette Now Has a Brick and Mortar Location on Ulster Street

The Lowdown: Poulette – a once pop-up baking endeavor – now has a full brick and mortar location. The bakery serves up bread, desserts and breakfast pastries.

Himchuli Brings Indian and Nepali Fare to a Second Location in RiNo

The Lowdown: Himchuli has opened a second location in RiNo, bringing Indian and Nepali cuisine to the neighborhood. The menu offers different flavors of Pakoras, lamb vindaloo, chicken sherpa stew and more.

OPEN Has Found Its Permanent Home on Colfax

The Lowdown: OPEN, a collaboration of chefs in one deli, has found its permanent location on Colfax. The brainchild of Jake Riederer offers a limited but flavor-packed menu of sandwiches.

Blanco Cocina and Cantina and Culinary Dropout Have Opened in the 9+CO Development

The Lowdown: Blanco Cocina and Cantina and Culinary Dropout have opened in the 9+CO Development. The concepts are owned by restaurateur Sam Fox and offer bright and bold flavors.

Wagon Coffee Helps Women in Recovery

The Lowdown: Wagon Coffee, a Colorado-based coffee company, helps support women in recovery. The coffee shop aims to employ and empower women who are on the journey to recovery one cup at a time.

Split Lip Chicken Serves up Hyper-regional Bites for Transplants

The Lowdown: Split Lip Chicken serves up hyper-regional bites for transplants. The fast-casual restaurant, located within Number 38 offers up tastes of Mississippi Slug burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, boiled peanuts and more.

Vaca Gordo BBQ Opened at Avanti Denver

The Lowdown: Vaca Gordo BBQ has opened at Avanti Denver, taking place of Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken. The Tex Mex concept is a collaboration of Bill Espiricueta of SMOK Barbecue and Bellota and Steve Redzikowski of OAK.

ESP HiFi Cafe and Bar Offers an Audiophile Oasis to the Santa Fe Arts District

The Lowdown: ESP HiFi Cafe and Bar has opened in the Santa Fe Art District to offer an oasis to audiophiles. The space brings vinyl records together with coffee and cocktails for a relaxing atmosphere.

Excuses to Celebrate

December 4: National Cookie Day

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth on December 4 during National Cookie Day. We all deserve a cookie.

Don’t Miss: For a great cookie check out All the Sweets and Other Eats, Underground Cookie Company and Sugar and Spoon Baking Company.

December 5: Repeal of Prohibition Day

The Lowdown: Raise a glass on Repeal of Prohibition Day on December 5. Make sure to say “cheers!”

Don’t Miss: For a pour stop in at Forget Me Not, Enigma Bazaar, The Electric Cure and The L Cocktail Bar.

December 9: National Pastry Day

The Lowdown: Dive into flakey confections during National Pastry Day on December 9. The perfect bite for breakfast.

Don’t Miss: If you need a pastry shop, check out Poulette and Das Meyer Fine Pastry Chalet.

December 10: National Lager Day

The Lowdown: Grab a cold one on December 10 during National Lager Day. Even on the coldest of days, a cold beer hits the spot.

Don’t Miss: For a great brew check out Wah Gwaan Brewing, The Beer Spa and Mono Mono Fried Chicken and Beer.

December 28: National Box of Chocolates Day

The Lowdown: Nibble on a bit of sweet chocolate during National Box of Chocolates Day on December 28. You never know what you are going to get.

Don’t Miss: For some sweet treats, try out Chocolate Lab or this list of chocolate shops.

December 30: National Bacon Day

The Lowdown: Nosh on savory smoked bites on December 30 during National Bacon Day. What better side for your breakfast plate?

Don’t Miss: For some crispy bacon check out Bacon Social House and Flying Pig Bacon Company.

December 31: National Champagne Day

The Lowdown: End the year with a glass of bubbly during National Champagne Day on December 31. Make sure to make a great toast.

Don’t Miss: For some great bubbles take a look at Sauvage Spectrum, Carboy Winery and Attimo Winery.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Sophie’s Neighborhood Virtual Silent Auction

When: December 1 – 5

Where: Online

The Lowdown: Snag some awesome holiday gifts while raising funds for a great cause during Sophie’s Neighborhood Virtual Silent Auction. The auction benefits the nonprofit organization Sophie’s Neighborhood – a research fund created by Chef Hosea Rosenberg after his daughter Sophie was diagnosed with Multicentric Carpotarsal Osteolysis (MCTO) Syndrome.

Thirsty Lion x Titos

When: December 1 – 31

Where: Thirsty Lion Gastropub, 1605 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Lowdown: Sip on a cocktail and give back with Thirsty Lion x Titos. Thirsty Lion Gastropub teams up with Tito’s Vodka to raise funds for No Kid Hungry through the special Tito’s Winter White Cosmopolitan throughout the month of December.

