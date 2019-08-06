Olde Town Arvada welcomed Flying Pig Bacon Company to the corner of Ralston and Olde Wadsworth last week. The new spot from restaurateur Jamie Shotton brings a combination of Asian fusion and Texas-style cuisine to the booming Arvada food scene. “We wanted to bring something that was a little more trendy, bring the things that are happening now to the area,” said Shotton.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Shotton also owns several catering and event companies and restaurants throughout the Denver area including Flying Pig Burger Company in Littleton and Westrail Tap & Grill in Lakewood. With Flying Pig Bacon Company he wants to go outside the norm of American food and bring something diverse to the Arvada area. “This is a restaurant we feel will stand out, it’s more unique of a restaurant than the other places,” Shotton explained. The eclectic menu features familiar items like Fried Green Tomatoes, the Flying Pig Burger and Texas Toast next to Asian favorites like Bahn Mi, Thai Beef Noodle Salad and Two Belly Ramen. There’s also a lot of overlap in the two cuisines with quirky pairings like Umami Mac n Cheese and the Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Those who have been following the restaurant on Facebook probably know that Shotton has been trying to open the restaurant since taking over the old Egg Shell space almost two years ago. Since it is located in a historical building there are “lots of hoops to jump through when renovating the space,” according to Shotton. “We’ve said we plan on opening before – most recently this spring – but now we have everything ready to actually open,” he said.

During the first few weeks, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner but hope to open for breakfast during the week and brunch on the weekends in the coming months. It also plans on hosting fun events like pig roasts, jazz brunches and “Pig and Punch” tasting menus. Shotton also plans to open up a walk-up dessert bar that will serve ice cream, shakes and fresh doughnuts where patrons can walk up to the window outside and order a dessert to-go without sitting down at the restaurant.

Bacon, Thai noodles, Texas toast and all, Shotton and the Flying Pig Bacon Company team are bringing a new style of food to Olde Town Arvada that will pave the way for more unique restaurants to come. Stay tuned for more to come from Flying Pig Bacon Company as it unveils more events and happenings in the coming weeks.

Flying Pig Bacon Company is located at 5777 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. Open Monday – Saturday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

All photography by Giacomo DiFranco.