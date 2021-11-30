Birdcall Expands Colorado Footprint With Permanent Locations in Boulder

Mile High-grown crispy chicken concept Birdcall is expanding its footprint in Colorado with two new locations in Boulder. The modern eatery opened its first Boulder location at Whole Foods Market on Pearl Street on November 12, with an additional location on Twenty Ninth Street anticipated to open by early December.

Founded in 2016 at its original Five Points location, Birdcall conceptualizes Colorado’s values of high-quality, contemporary cuisine with a fast-food twist, catering to a culture of healthy lifestyle on the go.

Birdcall opened its original permanent pop-up in Whole Food Market at Union Station in 2017. Bouncing off each other’s ideas and passions during a bike ride, Peter Newlin, co-founder of Birdcall and Tom Rich, vice president of operations at Whole Foods Market, formed a partnership and merged the two brand’s purpose-driven and health-focused values. Its high-tech kiosk system for ordering caters to easier accessibility and quick service.

“Whole Foods Market is a purpose-driven company, which operates to nourish people and the planet, and where quality is a state of mind,” explained Emily Tracy, a marketing representative for Birdcall. “Birdcall exists to love the guest, care for the team, cherish the restaurant spaces, and to change the world through hospitality while making all-natural foods more affordable and accessible to all.”

The fast-casual dining concept serves a variety of options that feature its famous fried chicken recipes, ranging from its staple sandwiches and chicken strips to lighter options like salads, in addition to offering gluten-free and vegan options and a breakfast and kids menu.

Aside from serving up fan-favorites, like The Rancher, sizzled with white cheddar cheese, a specialty bird-b-q sauce and bacon red onion jam ($8.95), or the Buffalo Chicken Salad tossed with romaine, bacon, veggies and drizzled with buffalo blue cheese dressing ($9.95), the Twenty Ninth Street location at 1675 29th St will debut the eatery’s largest bar yet. That includes 25 artisanal tequilas, six craft margaritas and a rotating tap of local brews from Upslope Brewing Company, Avery Brewing Company and more. To top it off, the location will have patio seating that overlooks views of the Flatirons and a mural installation by their long-time collaborator, The Worst Crew.

Taking pride in local sourcing, Birdcall sources its chicken from Colorado Native Foods, its bread from Aspen Baking Company and spices by The Spice Guy.

Driven by community impact, Whole Foods Market has dedicated $5,000 to Boulder Food Rescue. Through its One Percent community initiative, Birdcall will also donate a portion of all sales to the nonprofit, which focuses on food redistribution and reducing barriers to access affordable and healthy food.

“The Birdcall team continues to evolve and elevate to better support the mission of Whole Foods Market and the local communities in which the company is privileged to operate in,” said Birdcall co-founder Peter Newlin. “Birdcall is thrilled to continue to expand with Whole Foods Market in Boulder at the Pearl Street location.”

“Hatched in the Mile High City,” Birdcall has four Denver locations near the University of Denver on Evans in addition to stores in Five Points, Union Station and Cherry Hills Village.

Along with a Colorado Springs location and now one in Boulder with a second opening soon, the company is expanding its mark with its first out-of-state stores in Texas and Arizona anticipated to open next year.

All photography courtesy of Stephan Werk for Birdcall unless noted otherwise.