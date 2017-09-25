Just after announcing the more than 35 restaurants, breweries and distilleries opening in Denver by the end of this year, we already have another to add to the list.

The team behind birdcall — the fast-casual, techy chicken sandwich shop in Five Points — announced that they will be opening its second location inside the Union Station Whole Foods Market this November. This is a part of the “Friends of Whole Foods” initiative to offer local food companies a chance to boost their business inside Whole Foods stores — including Corvus coffee, Aspen Bread Co., The Spice Guy and Teatulia.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Whole Foods Market Union Station,” said co-owner Peter Newlin. “We have always been inspired by Whole Foods, and a chance to work together is a dream come true for our team. Our goal is to use technology to make all natural foods more affordable and accessible. We couldn’t do it without our incredible local partners from the furniture maker to our local artist, baker and farmers. This will be our signature birdcall in the heart of Denver.”

In addition to those fried chicken sandwiches, birdcall will also serve beer and wine, a first for a Colorado Whole Foods. The Union Station Whole Foods will feature a bar with 24 local beers on draft.

“We can’t wait to bring delicious food, paired with a delightfully disruptive tech experience from the birdcall team to downtown customers visiting Whole Foods Market Union Station,” said Amador Acosta, culinary coordinator for Whole Foods Market. “birdcall’s commitment to quality standards, local farms and producers, and sustainability aligns with the values that Whole Foods Market and our customers want to elevate. Plus, it will be amazing to offer beer and wine to our guests for the first time in Colorado.

birdcall also plans to open a third location on the University of Denver campus later this year.