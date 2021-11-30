We Found Your Next “Parti”

Don’t get Parti confused with the reckless connotation that is associated with the word ending in a “y.” Those college days are over and Parti links patrons to food rather than alcohol. Chefs Chandler Faragalli and Dylan Rigolini are young, but their definition of a “parti” resides in the Danish language with getting people together with purpose.

Their focus isn’t just feeding people but fueling the expansion of their palates. Their vision to marry individuals of all food-influenced backgrounds together currently comes to fruition through their various pop-ups throughout the city. The duo’s technique and refined style draw in folks that frequent the upper echelon of food destinations and are attracted to the idea of tasting menus — small bites amounting to a large food endeavor. The petit four presentation appeals to folks accustoming to tasting menus but Parti welcomes the interpretation of each bite as a snack for those unfamiliar with tasting menu dining.

The recent launch of Parti came after pivoting from their pandemic alternative for fine dining. They secured the ability to have elevated food while staying at home by featuring each one of their petite foies in the compartment of a bento box. While other businesses were catering their menu to to go contains, the then Bento was catering found bento boxes catered to their style of cooking. This business was well suited for those craving an elevated dining experience rather than opening another cardboard pizza box. Each dish could be unveiled delicately just the way it was crafted. The craft is maintained with the addition of adding in a paralleled environment with pop ups and private dinners.

“Food transports people via memories and experiences. People have told us everything from feeling like they are back at an acclaimed LA or New York City restaurant to resonating with the flavors they had growing up. That range is really who we are,” said Faragalli.

An unlikely comparison, but true nonetheless as this technique-driven duo plates with tweezers, highlighting bold ingredients while still having some sense of familiarity among each dish. This melting pot of expression comes through in their choice to play R and B music at one of their first pop-up dinners. Together it bridges old school, refined techniques with a new school outlook. It’s a mix of environments, which affirms the crowd that Denver cultivates.

Faragalli and Rigolini plate delicately and more artistically than the average burger or slice of pizza, but pretentiousness isn’t the plan. Both chefs live for the artistic expression of making their plates look avant-garde — it sets them apart from others. But they hope to showcase these fun presentations and creative combinations for the likes of everyone interested in trying them regardless of their background.

“The last thing we are trying to do is be pretentious,” said Rigolini. “People don’t feel comfortable dining in a place like that; we don’t either so we don’t want that to be what we offer.”

The stuck-up nature of high-quality ingredients will still find space on their dishes. Not for the allure of having them, instead, it’s meant to offer an exciting new experience.

“We have worked in restaurants where we couldn’t even afford to eat there with the paychecks we were given,” said Faragalli. “Frankly our parents would probably kill us if we upcharge the way we’ve seen others do.”

This duo dismisses exclusion commonly felt in high-end restaurants. Thus the brininess of caviar makes the menu without all the dollars signed added at the end of the night. Ingredients are used thoughtfully and artfully to make their expression of food come through.

Instead of focusing on a style of cuisine, although their Italian heritage will definitely bring fresh pasta in the future, their drive is technique and cooking instinctually. Rather than steak frites, the labor-intensive potato pave replaces a five-minute fry. Each thinly sliced sheet of potato soaks in cream before stacking into a tower. Appearing almost as flakey as a biscuit, the outer crunch is chip like while the inside has buttery richness. A rare steak would suffice, but a waygu tartar delicately placed on top replaces it. It rekindles memories of beef and potatoes — whether that culminates in thoughts of a burger and fries, steak and a baked potato or something beyond.

They pull on the refreshing nature of a palate cleanser but forgo the overused sorbet that marks this staple with their Citrus + Dandelions. Instead of a lemon flavor, supremes of grapefruit and orange replace it. The dandelion oil offers a herbaceous backdrop and a surprising touch of vanilla cream adds a velvety sweetness. Patrons spoon the last sip of cream prepared for the main course and are unlikely to find that same feature elsewhere.

Staples leave the duo unsatisfied. Thereby every pop-up showcases a novel perspective on beloved dishes. They incorporate the unconventional crunchiness of fried chickpea dough known — pinassee. Unlikely flavors typically straying away from each other, they live for the wide-eyed response from patrons grazing the menu. Even when it has items like crudité — there’s featured a miso aioli rather than a ranch. They give a refreshing take to food that can be missed in a food scene finding its footing. Nevertheless, the development of the community is at their mission’s core rather than credit or accolades. Unionized with more patriots of the culinary industry taking their knowledge to Denver, this ever-growing town peaks with potential.

“Our food is an extension of ourselves, so to think we wouldn’t put every ounce of ourselves into is crazy,” said Faragalli.

The “parti” of Faragalli and Rigolini is just beginning to emerge as their private dinners and pop-ups prep them for their own brick and mortar. The expectation remains in pushing technique and staying rooted in memories associated with food. Their trials for new presentations, preparations and products continue with a final place still seeded in their mind. The ultimate merger between casual and high end all housed under the same roof.

Their most recent pop-up alleviated the pressure of thanksgiving dinner as they welcomed guests to their personally hosted Friendsgiving. While most pop-ups are publicized for more traffic, this reservation pop-up remained underground with invitations being the ticket into knowing just where this get together was gathering. While the menu reads according to anyone’s normal expectations of thanksgiving with the tried and true turkey, tart cranberries and mash potatoes. However, it is unlikely they’d give in to the staples, even on this holiday.

Those interested in hosting a “parti” in their own home can find this duo on Instagram @partidenver. Their unconventional cuisine pairs well with their partnering locations for pop-ups — Forte Green and Grandma’s House Brewery.