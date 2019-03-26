Nominations were made, votes were cast and now the winners are revealed. From the best metal band to fashion designers and everything in between, see who took home the title of 303 Award Winner for this season.

Food & Booze

Best New Restaurant
Uchi

Best New Restaurant – Fan Favorite
The Bindery

Most Underrated New Restaurant
smōk

Most Influential Denver Chef /Restaurateur
Alex Seidel

Best Brunch – Fan Favorite
The Bindery

Best New Coffee Shop in Denver
Pablo’s Coffee Colfax

Best New Coffee Shop – Fan Favorite
Queen City Collective Coffee

Best New Bar in Denver
Death & Co.

Best New Bar – Fan Favorite
Yeah Baby

Best New Brewery in Denver
New Belgium at The Source

Best New Brewery – Fan Favorite
Novel Strand Brewing Company

Lifestyle / Culture / Fashion

Best Street Artist
Anna Charney

Best Colorado Instagrammer
@larsleberphotography

Best Denver Instagrammer – Fan Favorite
@__MichaelGarcia

Best Local Women’s Boutique
Velvet Wolf

Best Local Men’s Boutique
Abstract

Best Local Boutique – Fan Favorite
Vices

Best Designer
Allison Nicole Designs

Best Fashion Photographer
Jonny Edward

Best Salon
El Salon

Best Female Model
Mia Felicia

Best Male Model
Jordan Wright

Best Alternative Model
Lily Mason

Colorado Hairstylist of the Year
Chelsea Von James

Colorado Makeup Artist of the Year
Lindsay Ambrosio

Music

Best Venue in Denver
Bluebird Theater

Best Underrated Venue
Lost Lake

Fan Favorite Venue
Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Best Denver Music Festival
Underground Music Showcase (UMS)

Best CO Music Festival
Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Best Up and Coming Local Artist (s)
Trayce Chapman

Fan Favorite Local Artist
K Freeze
Fan Favorite New Album
“KHY2” Khy

Best New Album / EP
“Exotic Birds” Trayce Chapman

Best Electronic Artist / Group
Sunsquabi

Best DJ Artist / Group
DJ Simone Says

Best Rock Artist / Band
The Velveteers

Best Pop Artist / Band
Kaitlyn Williams

Best Alt-Rock Band
Slow Caves

Best Multi-Genre Band / Artist
Los Mocochetes

Best Country Band
Extra Gold

Best Folk Band / Artist
LVDY

Best Bluegrass Band / Artist
Drunken Hearts

Best Jazz Band/Artist
The Queen City Jazz Band

Best Metal Band
Of Feather and Bone

Best Hip-Hop Artist/Group
Trayce Chapman

Best R&B Artist/Group
Kayla Rae

Best Latin Artist/Group
Los Mocochetes

