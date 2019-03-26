Nominations were made, votes were cast and now the winners are revealed. From the best metal band to fashion designers and everything in between, see who took home the title of 303 Award Winner for this season.
Food & Booze
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Best New Restaurant
Uchi
Best New Restaurant – Fan Favorite
The Bindery
Most Underrated New Restaurant
smōk
Most Influential Denver Chef /Restaurateur
Alex Seidel
Best Brunch – Fan Favorite
The Bindery
Best New Coffee Shop in Denver
Pablo’s Coffee Colfax
Best New Coffee Shop – Fan Favorite
Queen City Collective Coffee
Best New Bar in Denver
Death & Co.
Best New Bar – Fan Favorite
Yeah Baby
Best New Brewery in Denver
New Belgium at The Source
Best New Brewery – Fan Favorite
Novel Strand Brewing Company
Lifestyle / Culture / Fashion
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Best Street Artist
Anna Charney
Best Colorado Instagrammer
@larsleberphotography
Best Denver Instagrammer – Fan Favorite
@__MichaelGarcia
Best Local Women’s Boutique
Velvet Wolf
Best Local Men’s Boutique
Abstract
Best Local Boutique – Fan Favorite
Vices
Best Designer
Allison Nicole Designs
Best Fashion Photographer
Jonny Edward
Best Salon
El Salon
Best Female Model
Mia Felicia
Best Male Model
Jordan Wright
Best Alternative Model
Lily Mason
Colorado Hairstylist of the Year
Chelsea Von James
Colorado Makeup Artist of the Year
Lindsay Ambrosio
Music
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
In what world is the drunken Hearts bluegrass??