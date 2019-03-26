Nominations were made, votes were cast and now the winners are revealed. From the best metal band to fashion designers and everything in between, see who took home the title of 303 Award Winner for this season.

Food & Booze

Best New Restaurant

Uchi

Best New Restaurant – Fan Favorite

The Bindery

Most Underrated New Restaurant

smōk

Most Influential Denver Chef /Restaurateur

Alex Seidel

Best Brunch – Fan Favorite

The Bindery

Best New Coffee Shop in Denver

Pablo’s Coffee Colfax

Best New Coffee Shop – Fan Favorite

Queen City Collective Coffee

Best New Bar in Denver

Death & Co.

Best New Bar – Fan Favorite

Yeah Baby

Best New Brewery in Denver

New Belgium at The Source

Best New Brewery – Fan Favorite

Novel Strand Brewing Company

Lifestyle / Culture / Fashion

Best Street Artist

Anna Charney

Best Colorado Instagrammer

@larsleberphotography

Best Denver Instagrammer – Fan Favorite

@__MichaelGarcia

Best Local Women’s Boutique

Velvet Wolf

Best Local Men’s Boutique

Abstract

Best Local Boutique – Fan Favorite

Vices

Best Designer

Allison Nicole Designs

Best Fashion Photographer

Jonny Edward

Best Salon

El Salon

Best Female Model

Mia Felicia

Best Male Model

Jordan Wright

Best Alternative Model

Lily Mason

Colorado Hairstylist of the Year

Chelsea Von James

Colorado Makeup Artist of the Year

Lindsay Ambrosio

Music

Best Venue in Denver

Bluebird Theater

Best Underrated Venue

Lost Lake

Fan Favorite Venue

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Best Denver Music Festival

Underground Music Showcase (UMS)

Best CO Music Festival

Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Best Up and Coming Local Artist (s)

Trayce Chapman

Fan Favorite Local Artist

K Freeze

Fan Favorite New Album

“KHY2” Khy

Best New Album / EP

“Exotic Birds” Trayce Chapman

Best Electronic Artist / Group

Sunsquabi

Best DJ Artist / Group

DJ Simone Says

Best Rock Artist / Band

The Velveteers

Best Pop Artist / Band

Kaitlyn Williams

Best Alt-Rock Band

Slow Caves

Best Multi-Genre Band / Artist

Los Mocochetes

Best Country Band

Extra Gold

Best Folk Band / Artist

LVDY

Best Bluegrass Band / Artist

Drunken Hearts

Best Jazz Band/Artist

The Queen City Jazz Band

Best Metal Band

Of Feather and Bone

Best Hip-Hop Artist/Group

Trayce Chapman

Best R&B Artist/Group

Kayla Rae

Best Latin Artist/Group

Los Mocochetes