Denver — a rising city that is home to delicious cuisine, adventurous cocktails, world-renowned art and en vogue fashion — recently welcomed a modernized, open-concept market space at Ninth Avenue and Broadway called Broadway Market.

The crisp white walls, industrial-inspired light fixtures and eye-catching space signs reflect beauty, richness and true style. In the midst of the fresh atmosphere, Velvet Wolf x Iron Wolf sits — nestled into a perfectly placed corner. Here, walls occupy men’s and women’s clothing and shelves house home decor, kitchen accessories and unique, intricate gifts. Velvet Wolf x Iron Wolf — an expansion of the Velvet Wolf concept that includes men’s clothing — seems at home and in place, and after discussions with owner, Molly Hakes, it is highly evident the legacy and domination of this stylish boutique has only just begun.

“I think we are going to bring in a totally new client and a new demographic. This is also the first time that we are dipping our toes into this [points to men’s clothing]. So this store is the launch of the Iron Wolf Collection. I think we are trying to bring the men of Denver something a little different. We are definitely going to have the Colorado heritage look, but we are also going to have a street edge vibe with it as well,” explained Hakes.

Velvet Wolf x Iron Wolf is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Broadway Market is located at 950 N. Broadway, Denver.

All photography courtesy of From the Hip Photo.