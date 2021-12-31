Dig Into January – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Bread Club Brings Denver Bakeries Together

The Lowdown: Bread Club – a bakery-specific delivery service – brings Denver’s bakeries together. The club allows bakeries to reach a wider audience with delicious fresh bakes.

Mile High Spirits Expands Line with Single Barrel and Bottled in Bond Releases

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits has expanded its line with Bottled in Bond and single-barrel releases. The new additions are housemade and aged for a minimum of four years.

New Openings Re-expose the Beauty of the Western Slope

The Lowdown: New openings have re-exposed the vast beauty of the Western Slope. Wineries, restauranteurs and visionaries have taken to Western Colorado for innovation and localized cuisine.

Newly Opened

A5 Steakhouse Revitalizes the Denver Steak Scene

The Lowdown: A5 Steakhouse has opened in the former Morin space to revitalize the Denver steak scene. The steakhouse specializes in Japanese A5 Wagyu steak and modern takes on steakhouse classics.

Campo Juice + Kitchen Opened in RiNo

The Lowdown: Campo Juice + Kitchen has opened in the RiNo neighborhood. The juice bar and kitchen combo aim to produce the freshest and highest quality bites and sips.

The Gaykery Serves up Southern Style Comfort Food and Sweet Treats

The Lowdown: The Gaykery, a mobile bakery, serves up Southern-style comfort food and sweet treats to Denver. The menu offers delights such as shrimp and grits ($14), chicken and waffles ($13) and a variety of cookies.

Himalayan Spice Brings Indian and Nepali Fare to Tennyson Street

The Lowdown: Himalayan Spice has opened on Tennyson Street to bring tastes of Indian and Nepali fare. The menu serves bites of traditional biryani ($13-20), korma ($15), tandoori ($15-20) and more.

YumCha Opened in Denver

The Lowdown: YumCha has opened in Denver dishing up noodles and dumplings. The concept showcases specialties such as Vietnamese Pho Soup Dumplings ($12), Shiitake Mushroom Crystal Dumplings ($12) and Chiang Mai Chicken Curry ($14).

Decatur Fresh Market Gives Access to Food Security in Denver’s Sun Valley Neighborhood

The Lowdown: Decatur Fresh Market gives access to food security in Denver’s Sun Valley Neighborhood. The market offers spices and foods specific to the neighborhood’s diverse residents.

Three Saints Revival Takes Over Hearth & Dram

The Lowdown: Three Saints Revival – a Mediterranean wine and tapas concept – has taken over the space that once held Hearth & Dram. The restaurant holds a whimsical atmosphere with bright shades of purple and oranges that entrance diners.

Frescos Brings Flavor to Colorado with Authentic Aguas Frescas

The Lowdown: Frescos brings flavor to Colorado with Authentic Aquas Frescas. The beverage line offers both carbonated and traditional Aguas Frescas recipes.

Excuses to Celebrate

January 1: National Bloody Mary Day

The Lowdown: Cure that hangover on January 1 during National Bloody Mary Day. Make sure it is filled to the brim with toppings.

Don’t Miss: For a great bloody mary, check out Baba & Pops.

January 12: National Glazed Doughnut Day

The Lowdown: Get a little sweet during National Glazed Doughnut Day on January 12. The best way to start your day.

Don’t Miss: If you need some great doughnuts stop in at Parlor Doughnuts, Dochi, El Secreto and Third Culture Bakery.

January 15: National Bagel Day

The Lowdown: Begin your day with a schmear of cream cheese on January 15 during National Bagel Day. We all love a good bagel.

Don’t Miss: For some killer bagels, stop in at Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen.

January 23: National Pie Day

The Lowdown: Stick a fork into a sweet or savory pie during National Pie Day on January 23. We all need a sweet bite now and then.

Don’t Miss: For a great slice, take a peek at Butter Moon Bake Co. and My Friends and Pie.

January 30: National Croissant Day

The Lowdown: Rip into some flakey pastry during National Croissant Day on January 30. Nothing’s better than buttery flakey layers.

Don’t Miss: Find some flavorful pastries at Bread Club, Poulette Bakeshop and Fox and Raven Bakery.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Days of Giving Food Drive

When: January 1 – 2

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts a Days of Giving Food Drive. You can give back through the first days of January to Bienvenidos Food Bank to help those in need through the holidays. Canned and packaged non-perishable food donations are welcome as well as cash donations.

Sophie’s Neighborhood x Pizzeria Locale Boulder

When: January 1

Where: Pizzeria Locale Boulder, 1730 Pearl St., Boulder

The Lowdown: Grab a hot slice for a great cause throughout the month of January. Pizzeria Locale teams up with Sophie’s Neighborhood to raise funds for the nonprofit. For every kid’s pizza sold, Pizzeria Locale will donate $1 to the organization. Order online or in person.