Himalayan Spice Brings Nepali and Indian Food to Tennyson Street

There are more and more Indian restaurants opening up in the Denver Metro Area, but Himalayan Spice is one you shouldn’t miss. The rich Nepali and Indian dishes bring so many flavors and cooking styles to the table — there is truly something for everyone.

Upon walking into Himalayan Spice, you can tell the ownership is focused on customer satisfaction. Owner Ganesh Bhattarai studied hospitality management and his goal with the restaurant is to make every customer happy.

On a cold winter day, there aren’t many meals more satisfying than a curry. The richness of the sauce, the depth of flavor and heat from the spices create the perfect sauce to sop up with warm garlic naan. Himalayan Spice has no shortage of warm, spicy and saucy dishes to choose from including korma ($15), biryani ($13-20), tandoori ($15-20), madras ($15), dhaniya ($15) and tikka masala ($13-16). Each comes with your choice of protein including chicken, lamb, goat, salmon or shrimp and there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. “It is all homestyle cooking. We use the spices to enhance the flavor of the food,” said Bhattarai.

Though the entrees are the star of the show, the appetizers are quite delicious as well and there are many to choose from. Bhattarai’s favorite — the momo ($8) — are fried dumplings of Himalayan origin served with homemade Szechuan pepper, sesame and tomato sauce. The samosas ($6) are cooked to perfection — perfectly crispy and thin on the outside and savory and warm on the inside.

For dessert, there are several delicious options including kheer ($4), gajar haluwa ($5) and coconut kulfi ($4) — all cool desserts that are delightful after a warm and spicy meal. Kheer is a rice pudding, gajar haluwa is an Indian style carrot pudding and coconut kulfi is Indian ice cream with coconut.

Next time you’re walking along Tennyson Street, stop by Himalayan Spice for a warm meal and an even warmer welcome. You’ll leave feeling full, happy and satisfied.

Himalayan Spice is located at 4279 Tennyson St., Denver. Open Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.