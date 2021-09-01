Dig Into September – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Denver Burger Battle Returned and Sold Out

The Lowdown: Denver Burger Battle returned to Denver for its 10th year and completely sold out. The battle boasted 16 booths and burgers galore for a grilled-out celebration.

Tamayo Turned 20

The Lowdown: Tamayo turned 20 this year and honored two decades in business with a throwback menu. The menu offered dishes of carnitas, Camarones, carne asada and more.

Jovanina’s Broken Italian Brings Back Monthly Sunday Suppers

The Lowdown: Jovanina’s Broken Italian is back with its monthly Sunday Suppers. The suppers, that focus on seasonal ingredients, serve up a three-course meal family-style with wine to boot.

Newly Opened

Federales Has Opened in RiNo

The Lowdown: Federales – a taco and tequila bar – has opened in RiNo. The bar slings out a myriad of tequila-based sips with traditional tacos with a twist alongside.

Lady Nomada Offers Coastal Mexican Cuisine to Olde Town Arvada

The Lowdown: Lady Nomada has opened in Olde Town Arvada, offering Coastal Mexican. The restaurant spices it up with carne asada fries, pollo asado and the nomada.

The Electric Cure Raises a Glass To Vintage Oddities and Tiki Cocktails in Edgewater

The Lowdown: The Electric Cure & Velvet Lounge has made its mark on Edgewater with a nod to vintage oddities and tiki cocktails. The bar slings out cocktails with fascinating names such as Roger The Elephant, The Colorado Cannibal and more.

Music City Hot Chicken Opened in TRVE Brewing

The Lowdown: Music City Hot Chicken of Fort Collins has opened a spot inside of TRVE Brewing. The two pair up to offer succulent chicken with pints of cold beer.

It’s A Bodega! Brings International Tastes to Denver

The Lowdown: It’s A Bodega! opened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood bringing international snacks to Denver. The shop, inspired by New York bodegas stocks its shelves with unique bites such as shell-less skittles, Fanta in wild flavors from Japan and garlic bread SunChips from Brazil.

Excuses to Celebrate

September 4: International Bacon Day

The Lowdown: Delight in some crispy, smokey bacon on September 4 during International Bacon Day. What better excuse to fry it up.

Don’t Miss: For a taste of bacon hit up Bacon Social House and Flying Pig Bacon Company.

September 5: National Cheese Pizza Day

The Lowdown: Dive into a hot slice during National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5. We all love a great cheese pull.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new spot check out Jet’s Pizza, Campfire and Benzina.

September 7: National Beer Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to National Beer Lover’s Day on September 7. We all deserve to crack a cold brew.

Don’t Miss: For some great beer take a look at Spice Trade Brewing, Wah Gwaan and The Beer Spa.

September 18: National Cheeseburger Day

The Lowdown: Sink your teeth into a juicy burger on September 18 in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. You know you love a classic.

Don’t Miss: If you need a killer burger check out Twansburger, Slater’s 50/50, Knockabout Burger and Meta Burger.

September 22: National Ice Cream Cone Day

The Lowdown: Cool off with a sweet treat on National Ice Cream Cone Day on September 22. The best way to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Don’t Miss: For some great ice cream stop check out this list of local ice cream, this list of gelato stops and Right Cream RiNo.

September 29: National Coffee Day

The Lowdown: Get caffeinated on September 29 during National Coffee Day. Whether it is hot or iced, we all deserve a great cup of joe.

Don’t Miss: For a great cup check out this list of iced coffee and teas, Dirt Coffee and Ti: Cafe Ta.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Bacon a Difference

When: September 4

Where: All Snooze, an A.M Eatery locations

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery partners with No Kid Hungry and Tender Belly Bacon for Bacon a Difference to celebrate International Bacon Day. This year Snooze has pledged to donate $25,000 for No Kid Hungry. You can delight in a menu of bacon-tastic dishes such as Graceland pancakes and bacon jalapeno popper pancakes for a good cause. You can also have a chance at winning free bacon for a year from Tender Belly Bacon by liking this post, tagging three friends and making sure to follow Snooze and Tender Belly.

September Garden Take Down

When: September 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: McNichols Buiding, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Help take care of garden plots at Civic Center Park during a September Garden Take Down project. You can join Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, Grow Local and RPCVs of Colorado in cultivating and exploring the upkeep of the gardens. Free RSVP here.