Lady Nomada Brings Coastal Mexican Cuisine to Olde Town Arvada

Olde Town Arvada has had many noteworthy concepts emerge over the last several years, but nothing quite like Lady Nomada. The restaurant is reminiscent of long days at the beach spent with a margarita in hand, sand between the toes and no plans for days. It transformed the space of the former Kline’s beer hall into a place of wanderlust and will leave you craving a nomadic beach vacation.

The restaurant group behind Lady Nomada — Gastamo Group — has honed in on the nomadic theme for its latest two restaurants according to Chief Vision Officer Peter Newlin. “The whole goal of the restaurant is to make people feel cool. I was never cool, but I always wanted to feel cool,” said Newlin. From the name of the restaurant to the enigmatic portraits of its namesake adorning the walls — all by Nico — Lady Nomada will help you easily slide into beach mode. “It’s all about traveling with no destination,” Newlin explained. You’ll also notice hand-shaped surfboards mounted on the back wall that are all custom designed for the restaurant and loops of surfing videos playing on the TV. Let’s just say, if you aren’t inspired by surfers before dining at Lady Nomada, you will be after.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Another interesting feature of the restaurant is the vinyl record player that serves as the centerpiece of the bar. Newlin recently started getting into vinyl and Lady Nomada will be a dealer for Vinyl Me Please — a record-of-the-month club. “Vinyl prompts so much more interesting conversation,” he explained. “I love that you walk in and don’t recognize the music.” Diners can expect to hear funk and jazz coming from the McIntosh turntable and JBL speakers and live music from the back stage twice a week.

Whenever you first make it to Lady Nomada, your first move after entering the restaurant should be to order a cocktail. The cocktail menu is broken up into margaritas and tiki drinks that will transport you to the tropical beach of your dreams. The Calli Caliente — Lady Nomada’s take on a spicy margarita — is refreshing and light with the help of cucumber and aloe liquor. Seven other margaritas also grace the menu, so you have options from strong and boozy to light and sweet. The tiki menu boasts classic tiki cocktails including a mai tai, zombie and painkiller along with modern cocktails like ranch water and an Oaxacan sunset.

The food at Lady Nomada only adds to the south-of-the-border atmosphere. The carne asada fries are great for sharing and come with a healthy amount of steak. If you’re in the mood for a larger entree, the pollo asado is made to order and oh so juicy and tender. Of course, there are tacos on the menu as well. The nomada double decker is served with a soft shell wrapped around a hard shell — a take on a cheesy gordita crunch — with arbol honey grilled shrimp. Other tacos on the menu include pork carnitas, Baja fish and birria.

Next time you’re looking to escape, Lady Nomada will help you get lost. You’ll find your way to your happy place through the great drinks, coastal food and chill atmosphere.

Lady Nomada is located at 7519 Grandview Ave, Arvada. Open daily 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

All photography by Kori Hazel unless otherwise noted.