Jet’s Pizza Brings Detroit-Style Pies To Colorado With Three Locations and Free Pizza

Cheesy, crispy, doughy and hot — it’s the way Detroit-style pizza should be. With three new Colorado locations, Jet’s Pizza merges the original flavors from Detroit with the local hospitality from Colorado.

Logan Ostrand — GM at Jet’s Lakewood location — has a goal with his restaurant: to give every customer an enjoyable experience so they leave happy. “First impressions are extremely important,” he said. While this Jet’s location is takeout and delivery only, that doesn’t mean that the service isn’t important. “If someone has a bad experience the first time, they probably won’t come back,” said Ostrand. That’s why he is spending as much time as possible at the register. Whether it’s explaining the differences in pizza crusts or helping someone decide which toppings to add to their pizza, he wants them to leave with a smile on their face.

Jet’s Detroit style and hand-tossed pizza crust are both made from Eugene Jet’s original recipe and made fresh in the store every single day. The Detroit-style pizza can be made into a square or rectangular crust and has a light, airy center and melty, caramelized cheese topping. What makes the pizza different is not only the recipe, but the steel pans the pizza is cooked in. The pans are inspired by Detroit and made only for Jet’s — allowing each location to bake the pizza to crispy perfection.

In addition to the signature Detroit-style pizza crust, Jet’s has hand-tossed, New York style, thin-crust, gluten-free crust and cauliflower crust. Each style is unique and can be topped with your choice of toppings and “flavorized” with seasonings like butter, garlic, Cajun, parmesan, poppy seed, romano or sesame seed. Jet’s also serves sides like wings, spinach and feta bread, salads, subs and boats — Jet’s take on a calzone.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Yet another way to put a smile on a customer’s face is to make sure the pizza is served hot. Ostrand does his best to ensure pizzas are delivered as fresh as possible by limiting the delivery radius and not partnering with third-party delivery services — since you can’t guarantee when they will show up or how the food will end up in the customers’ hands. The Lakewood Jet’s delivery radius ranges from Sheridan to C-470 and I-70 to US 285.

Whether you’re craving a classic Detroit-style pizza or stopping in for a single slice at lunch, Jet’s will serve you hot, crispy and cheesy pizza and put a smile on your face.

To celebrate the Lakewood grand opening, Jet’s Pizza will donate 10% of sales made at that location from 4 – 8 p.m. on July 12 to the Food Bank of the Rockies. Jet’s Pizza will also host a Free 4 Corner Pizza® Saturday on July 24 at the new Littleton and Lakewood restaurants where every customer — walk-in and carry out only — will receive one free, small, four-piece Detroit-style pizza with one topping. Until July 24 at both locations, you can also get a free four-corner Detroit pizza with the purchase of a large pizza when you use the code NEW6. You can also text in your order to your location to get 20% off at any time.

Jet’s Pizza’s Lakewood location is located at 98 Wadsworth Blvd, Suite 129, Denver. The Littleton location is at 7735 W Long Dr, Littleton and a Denver location will open at 2306 S Colorado Blvd, Denver this summer. Hours vary by location and can be found here.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.