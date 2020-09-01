Dig Into September – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Infinite Monkey Theorem Now Majority Women-Owned Company

The Lowdown: After the appointing of the new CEO and president of Infinite Monkey Theorem, Nicki McTague, the urban winery is now majority women-owned. The winery is also in the process of undergoing a re-brand.

Some Restaurants Have Added a COVID-19 Surcharge

The Lowdown: Some local restaurants have implemented a COVID-19 surcharge. The surcharge helps to offset new costs from keeping better sanitary and safety conditions. To learn more go here.

Local Entrepreneur Created a Robot Barista for a Contactless Experience

The Lowdown: Robo Esso was created and will be open to the public this September. Matt Jones – the brain behind the robot – invented the tool in hopes to help different coffee shops make a better profit during the pandemic.

Rialto Cafe Announced its Closure

The Lowdown: After 23 years in business Rialto Cafe is closing its doors. The 16th Street Mall cafe could no longer sustain profits due to the pandemic and lack of income from tourists.

Vesta Closes After 23 Years

The Lowdown: Vesta has announced its closing after 23 years. Owner Josh Wolken explained closing to the want to downsize and the lack of business due to COVID-19.

Chook Charcoal Chicken Announced a New Location

The Lowdown: Chook Charcoal Chicken has announced plans for a new location as well as receiving its B-Corporation status. The poultry centered restaurant will add its third location at Stanley Marketplace.

Leña, a Latin Restaurant, Closed on South Broadway

The Lowdown: Leña has announced its closure after six years of business. The pan-Latin restaurant located on South Broadway brought bright and modern flavors.

Newly Opened

Denver Industry Vet Has Launched a Kimchi Business with His Mom’s Recipe

The Lowdown: KREAM Kimchi has launched in Denver. The kimchi brand, created by Virgil Dickerson, uses his mother’s recipe for an authentic taste.

Brasserie Brixton Opened in The Cole Neighborhood

The Lowdown: Brasserie Brixton opened in the Cole neighborhood this past August. The restaurant offers a casual bistro vibe with French cuisine.

Arden Tearoom Offers an All-Natural Boba Menu in Lakewood

The Lowdown: Arden Tearoom has opened in Lakewood, serving up pours of all-natural boba and teas. The colorful shop aims to offer fresh flavors that are aesthetically pleasing.

Beau Thai Opened in Highlands Square

The Lowdown: Beau Thai has opened in Highlands Square dishing out a combo of Thai and Indian spice. The restaurant focusses on flavor-filled takeout.

Slater’s 50/50 Slings Out Burgers and Shakes at The Hub

The Lowdown: Slater’s 50/50 Denver opened at The Hub this July. The burger bar’s menu features a Sriracha 50/50 Burger, The Revenant Burger, a Java Jamboree Shake and more.

Qi Lin Opened in Stanley Marketplace

The Lowdown: Qi Lin is bringing East Asian bites to Stanley Marketplace. Owners, Charlene and Robert Thai created a menu of tonkatsu ramen, kung pao chicken, twice-cooked pork and more.

Copper Door Opened New Location Within Denver Botanic Gardens

The Lowdown: Copper Door Coffee Roasters has opened its third location within the Denver Botanic Gardens. The Denver staple was the first female-owned coffee shop in the city.

Excuses to Celebrate

September 2: International Bacon Day

The Lowdown: Bite down on some bacony goodness during September 2 on International Bacon Day. No better reason to have a slice or two.

Don’t Miss: If you need a bacon spot, stop in at Flying Pig Bacon Company or Bacon Social House

September 5: National Cheese Pizza Day

The Lowdown: What is better than a hot slice cheesy pie? Indulge yourself during National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5.

Don’t Miss: Grab a hot pizza pie from Sexy Pizza, Rosenberg’s, or Earnest Hall.

September 7: National Beer Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: Pour yourself a glass of cold beer for National Beer Lover’s Day on September 7. There is no better way to relax in the last bit of summer.

Don’t Miss: For some new brews check the recently expanded, and cult-favorite Outer Range.

September 18: National Cheeseburger Day

The Lowdown: Dig into a juicy burger to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. The perfect excuse to satisfy your savory cravings.

Don’t Miss: If you need a burger joint, explore Knockabout Burgers or Slater’s 50/50 Denver.

September 29: National Coffee Day

The Lowdown: Sip on a cup of morning joe on September 29 for National Coffee Day. We all need a bit of caffeine sometimes.

Don’t Miss: For a new pour of the classic drink check out Copper Door, Robo Esso and a list of at-home recipes.

Eat Well, Give Back

International Bacon Day

When: September 5, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: All Snooze, an A.M Eatery locations

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery celebrates International Bacon Day with bacon dishes galore. You can dine on bites of Habañero Pork Belly Grilled Cheese Bennys, Graceland pancakes and sip on Bacon It Easy cocktails throughout the day. Snooze will also be donating $20,000 to No Kid Hungry for the pork holiday.