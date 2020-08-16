16th Street Mall’s Rialto Cafe Announces its Closure

This weekend, another Denver institution will shutter. Much like the recently closed Vesta, Rialto Cafe is also ending its service after 23 years in business. The announcement was made via their social media on Monday, August 10 by their owner, Kevin Brown. The post explained the pandemic is the cause and detailed the business relied on tourism and event traffic — much of which has come to a standstill.

“We have been so lucky to have so many loyal patrons throughout the years, but the majority of our business also depended heavily on visitors to downtown brought by the Colorado Convention Center and Denver Center for Performing Arts, and the many downtown hotels. Unfortunately, with so many of these closures and cancellations, we are not able to sustain our business and its operations,” explained Brown in the post.

The Rialto, which was known for its brunches, will end with a final morning service on Sunday, August 16. You can make a reservation or place an order to go one more time before they say goodbye by heading to their website.

“We want to thank all our guests and friends who have dined at Rialto Café over the years. We will deeply miss celebrating birthdays and special dates with you, serving Denver’s best brunch on weekends, and hosting all the many meetings and events in our Banquet & Catering department” said Brown. “We also want to thank all of our wonderful employees – some have been with us since we first opened our doors in March of 1997! We will miss you and wish you all the best for your continued success.”

