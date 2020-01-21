Rosenberg’s At Stanley Marketplace Extends Hours With Booze, Pizza and Subs

Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen is giving patrons another reason to indulge. Today, Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group, which Rosenberg’s falls under, announced that the popular bagel spot will expand into Roseberg’s After Dark with the addition of pizza, subs, cocktails and more. Bloody Marys, spritzes mimosas will also join the daytime menu.

Beginning at 5 p.m, Rosenberg’s will offer whole pies and slices from its sister concept Famous Original J’s Pizza as well as subs from Lou’s Italian Specialties, as well as the first bar service in any of the restaurant group’s concepts. The icing on the cake is that table service for additional rounds will be available as well as delivery to the surrounding areas for all the new offerings.

Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen is located inside the Stanley Marketplace at 2501 Dallas St. and open Tuesday-Sunday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Rosenberg’s After Dark’s hours will begin at 5 p.m. and run until closing time.