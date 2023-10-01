Dig Into October – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Colorado’s Michelin Stars Are Here

The Lowdown: On Tuesday, September 12, The Michelin Guide announced its winners. Five Colorado restaurants were each awarded a single star. The medalists are Aspen’s Bosq, Boulder’s Frasca Food and Wine and Denver’s Bruto, Beckon and The Wolf’s Tailor.

7 Breweries To Check Out in the Denver Area

The Lowdown: Denver is a city full of beer lovers. We drink it no matter the season, whether dripping in sweat or cozied up in our heaviest coat. Although many amazing breweries are sprinkled around Denver, we compiled a list of some of our favorites, including Rails End, New Terrain and 4 Noses.

Carboy’s Palisade Location Ranks Sixth in USA Today’s “Best Wine Tasting Room”

The Lowdown: Carboy Winery’s Palisade location earned a commendable sixth place out of ten on USA Today’s list of the “Top Wine Tasting Rooms.” Situated at 4,742 feet above sea level, this vineyard and winery is enveloped by the majestic Book Cliff Mountains. It specializes in sparkling wine specifically and takes advantage of the mountainous minerals in the soil. Read more about Carboy’s process here.

8 Places in Denver To Cure Your Burrito Cravings

The Lowdown: Whether you like them smothered or not, Denver is full of fantastic burrito spots that cure any craving. We made a list of our favorites, including Tacos el Metate, Bonfire Burritos and Santiago’s, but read here to see if your favorite made the cut.

Eating With a Bib – Two Winning Chefs Discuss Earning Michelin’s “Bib Gourmand”

The Lowdown: When Michelin announced its winners on Tuesday, there were three major categories. Five restaurants were awarded a single star, another nine got a “Bib Gourmand” and 30 others were recognized as “Recommended Restaurants.” The Bibs, on the other hand, are meant to signify excellence and good value. Click here to read how the winning chefs from Ash’Kara and Mister Oso reflected on this big win.

6 of Denver’s Best Pho Restaurants

The Lowdown: Soup season is finally among us, and pho is one of the best choices to warm your belly. We created a list of our favorites to help guide you through the many pho shops that grace Denver. Pho Haus, Pho Broadway and Pho Duy are a few that stood out from the rest.

Point Easy Introduces New Weekend Brunch

The Lowdown: Located in a tranquil Denver neighborhood, Point Easy is a peaceful oasis that aims to give guests an impeccable dining experience. Its new brunch menu boasts mouth-watering dishes like Breakfast Pasta Carbonara, avocado toast, a fried chicken sandwich and more for both sweet and savory palates.

Newly Opened

Sap Sua Is the Place To See and Be Seen

The Lowdown: In June of this year, Ni Nguyen and his wife and fellow chef-owner Anna Nguyen opened Sap Sua, which serves the finer things in life. The menu contains dishes like chicken liver toast, crispy veal sweetbreads with fish sauce caramel and a grilled pork shoulder with lemongrass, tamarind, cucumber and perilla piled high. There’s a cocktail with sotol, coconut, mango, horchata and more. The food and drinks are masterpieces, but you might want to try them out yourself.

Check Out Rare Bird – Denver’s Hottest New Rooftop Restaurant

The Lowdown: Denver’s hottest new rooftop restaurant just opened atop the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek. Rare Bird, managed by Makeready, is a new iteration of the primary location in Nashville that offers delightful small bites paired with breathtaking panoramic mountain views. The menu is full of delicious bites like the Rare Bird Dog, Crispy Salmon and Lamb Skewers, along with a mix of creative cocktails.

The Rooftop at Apple Blossom Launches Al Fresco Chicken, Fizzies and More

The Lowdown: Rooftop season is not quite over yet. Available only on Fridays and Saturdays, The Rooftop at Apple Blossom lends the 15th-floor outdoor terrace to finger foods, fried chicken, frozen drinks and sparkling cocktails. Check out this new spot, and make sure to order some East Coast Oysters and a bucket of crispy fried chicken.

Jackpot – JINYA Ramen Bar Opens in Blackhawk’s Ameristar Casino

The Lowdown: On Wednesday, August 23, JINYA Ramen Bar opened its 57th location on the gaming floor of Blackhawk’s Ameristar Casino. The site serves amazing ramen, with choices like shrimp wonton ramen, packed with a solid helping of pork shrimp and chicken wontons, green onion and wood ear mushrooms, and rich and creamy chicken ramen. JINYA Blackhawk is running the Kara-men, a chef’s special with clear chicken broth, ground pork, bean sprouts, green onion, onion, cilantro, chili paste, onsen tamago and sesame seeds.

CBurger Brings Local Regenerative Beef to Sanitas Brewing

The Lowdown: Chef Sam McCandless and restauranteur Bryan Dayton of Half-Eaten Cookie Hospitality brought a burger stand focusing on clean, regenerative beef to Sanita’s Englewood taproom. CBurger uses 100% Colorado local regenerative beef to create a new health norm for all burgers. Read here to learn about their amazing goal.

Excuses to Celebrate

October 1: World Sake Day

The Lowdown: Sake, everyone’s favorite Japanese rice wine, reigns high on October 1. Down a few sake bombs to celebrate, or head down to sister concepts Sushi-Rama or Osaka Ramen and take advantage of their 25% off sake deal all day long.

October 4: National Taco Day

The Lowdown: On October 4, everyone’s favorite finger food shines in the spotlight. Whether you enjoy a beef, fish or chicken taco, make sure to stop by your favorite shop and grab a few.

Don’t Miss: To celebrate, Super Mega Bien will feature a Pulpo al Pastor with octopus, achiote, pico de gallo, pineapple and grilled lime. Get two of these unique specialties for only $11.

October 14: National Dessert Day

The Lowdown: October 14 is there for all those with a sweet tooth. Get ready to indulge in some sugar, whether in cookie, milkshake or cupcake form.

Don’t Miss: The infamous Slater’s 50/50 has some insane milkshakes with new flavors, including the Strawberry Cheesecake Shake, Ultimate S’more Shake and Pumpkin Pie Shake.

October 24: National Mezcal Day

The Lowdown: Although mezcal can be an acquired taste, those who love it absolutely love it. If you’re one of the lucky few, visit your favorite tequila bar or restaurant and celebrate accordingly.

Don’t Miss: Try out Ghost Donkey or Kachina Cantina.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

World Mental Health Day at Nocturne

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St, Denver

When: Tuesday, October 10, from 7 – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Nocturne, the infamous jazz and supper club in RiNo, will play host to a Spirit-Free Cocktail Competition in honor of World Mental Health Day. Some of Denver’s finest bartenders will be in the spotlight, presenting their favorite non-alcoholic cocktail creations, all vying for the People’s Choice award. The event’s proceeds will go towards Culinary Hospitality Outreach Wellness (CHOW), a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting hospitality industry professionals with mental health resources. Attendees at the competition will have the opportunity to taste and cast their votes for the four competing cocktails.

In addition to the main event, a wide selection of cocktails with zero, low, and regular ABV options will be available to cater to diverse preferences. Live music by the Matt Smiley Trio will provide a melodic backdrop to the evening, and CHOW will deliver a brief presentation on the importance of mindful consumption. Tickets for this event are priced at $10 per person and can be purchased here.