7 Breweries To Check Out in the Denver Area

Breweries are a staple of Colorado culture. Known for creative flavor profiles and a casual place to commune, they are a popular spot to spend time after a long work day. We have compiled a list of some of the best breweries in the Denver area so you can explore new brew spots and find a new favorite place to frequent.

4 Noses Brewing Company

Where: 8855 W 116th Cir #4, Broomfield

When: Monday – Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m., Friday 12 to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Lowdown: Our list is starting with 4 Noses Brewing Company in Broomfield, which has been a mainstay in the community since 2014 and for good reason. This gem offers some of the most innovative brews in the area, from its popular Raspberry Blonde to The Real Dill Michelada, made with bloody mary mix. They also have a rotating Velvet IPA series that features flavors such as strawberry banana or coconut, which results in the most refreshing and fruity IPAs you’ve ever tasted. During the summertime only, 4 Noses offers an ever-changing slushie beer to beat the heat, providing beer in a form you may have never tried before. With a beautiful patio and a different food truck each evening, this local favorite is the perfect place to try something new.

Zuni Street Brewing Company

Where: 2355 W 29th Ave, Denver

When: Monday – Wednesday, 3 to 10 p.m., Thursday 3 to 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a place to enjoy live music while savoring your preferred beverage, Zuni Street Brewing Company has you covered. Inspired by the Colorado outdoors, this 10-barrel brewhouse offers a variety of beers that are sure to delight guests, along with unique events to attend. Try a Cold Queen Kolsch for a crisp German Ale reminiscent of a lager or a Naranjus IPA for a tropical taste with a dry finish. Recurring events occur weekly with $5 pints for Industry Night on Mondays, Trivia Night Tuesdays and live music every Wednesday and Saturday. Dedicated to being environmentally friendly and making some of the best beer around, Zuni Street Brewing Company is not to be missed.

Station 26 Brewing Company

Where: 7045 E 38th Ave, Denver

When: Monday – Thursday, 1 to 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: For a relaxing vibe, head down to an old Denver fire station, which is now Station 26 Brewing Company. With beers including its iconic Tangerine Cream Ale, Fruit Punch Sherbert Sour and multiple juicy IPAs, Station 26’s offerings are the epitome of sunshine with flavor to boot. Embrace light-hearted times with friends by visiting during Movie Night or having baby goats to cuddle with while relishing brews you can’t find elsewhere. Check out its schedule so you can join in on the fun.

New Terrain Brewing Company

Where: 16401 Table Mountain Pkwy, Golden

When: Monday – Wednesday, 12 to 9 p.m., Thursday – Friday, 12 to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: This rustic beer garden has ample space for your friends and family to enjoy while taking in mountain views. Nestled in Golden, New Terrain encourages community and a love of nature through its open taproom and endless seating options. Its beers have earned a multitude of awards, including the Suntrip, a Belgian wit with notes of citrus and spice, and the Mirage, a dry hopped mosaic sour with notes of pineapple and grapefruit. If you’re looking for a darker beer, try the Up & About – a mocha stout made with coffee and cocoa. They offer yoga classes every Monday night and musical acts later in the week if you want to enhance your visit, but you can’t go wrong with any trip to New Terrain.

Denver Beer Company

Where: Multiple locations on Platte Street, South Downing Street, Lowry Blvd, Olde Town Arvada and Littleton

When: See hours for each location here

The Lowdown: Known for the Princess Yum Yum, a raspberry kolsch, and the Graham Cracker Porter, Denver Beer Company has certainly made its mark. With various locations spanning across Colorado, they are known as a company that serves up quality beers and friendly service no matter where you visit. DBC is also deeply committed to sustainability, as evidenced by its 100% solar panel operation and use of locally sourced materials. Make sure to stop by for its flagship beers, such as a Love This City Pilsner, or try a seasonal beverage and sip your day away.

Call to Arms Brewing Company

Where: 4526 Tennyson St, Denver

When: Monday – Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m., Friday 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday 12 to 11 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Self-described as a brewery that doesn’t take itself too seriously, Call to Arms Brewing Company is a neighborhood treasure that slings outstanding beers with witty names. Be amused by titles such as Blueberries are F****** Purple – a sour-fruited Berliner Weisse – and Narnia of Partya, a kiwi hefeweizen. Though the names may be untraditional, the beer is made with the utmost care and attention to detail, providing guests with an explosion of flavors reminiscent of old standards. There is something for everyone on this menu, and it is a great place to visit on your next Tennyson trip.

Rails End Beer Company

Where: 11625 Reed Ct B, Broomfield

When: Monday – Tuesday, 2 to 9 p.m., Wednesday – Thursday, 2 to 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 12 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Some breweries have a beer so popular that they almost become synonymous with one another. Such is the case with Rails End and its astounding Blood Orange Double IPA. Packed with juicy notes of grapefruit and citrus as well as hops, this brew is one to be remembered. If you’re looking for a lower ABV, they have a Blood Light version that can also be enjoyed. Rails End has many other beers for non-hop lovers, such as a Honey Blonde Ale and a Piñata Party Mexican Lager. Tucked away in Broomfield, this taproom has it all, with a generous patio, rotating food trucks and helpful staff. Plan your next adventure and make a trip to the end of the line with Rails End.