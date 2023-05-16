Call to Arms Brewery Collaborates with TikTok Sensation Susi Vidal

Denver’s very own Call to Arms Brewing set a unique collaboration with national influencer and TikTok sensation Susi Vidal. Vidal, who surpasses 3 million followers on TikTok and nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, has skyrocketed to fame with her social media brand, Only Pans. Vidal’s brand on TikTok comprises home cooking videos with sexual innuendos, occasional snowboarding craft beer content and a passion to make cooking entertaining.

Call to Arms also shares a similar affection for pop-culture references and has built an audience by not taking itself too seriously. The brewery was fascinated with Vidal’s content and her ability to connect and engage a like-minded community. So, the brewery reached out about a collaboration on Afternoon Delight, a Hazy IPA.

In a recent press release, Susi reflected, “I always had a love for beer and the art behind the process. Since meeting everyone at Call to Arms, I have expanded my knowledge of beer and the Colorado community. The brewery has a deep love for the people of Denver, and I love the environment they have built.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The IPA features Amarillo and Strata El Dorado hops in the boil, and a dry hop of HBC 630 Cryo Pop and Strata hops, creating a juicy burst of mango-like flavors. To celebrate the collaboration of Afternoon Delight, the brewery hosted a release party on Saturday, May 13. Vidal was on-site to meet fans and supporters as Yuan Wonton, helmed by the recent James Beard semifinalist Penelope Wong, popped on-site with a supplemental food truck. The fun then continued as a live DJ set was there till 7 p.m.

“I’m excited to partner with them and to be a part of the city’s amazing food and beverage scene. I feel grateful to be able to be a part of the Call to Arms Brewing family,” Vidal said. “The brewery has a huge passion for what they do and brew incredible beers, and it’s something I’m proud to be a part of.”

Afternoon Delight is a limited release available in four packs of 16oz cans from the Call to Arms taproom. Go down to the brewery to get your very own pack of Afternoon Delight before the brew runs out.

Call to Arms Brewing Company is located at 4526 Tennyson St., Denver. Is it open Monday – Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m., Friday 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday 12 to 11 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m.